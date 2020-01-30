د . إAEDSRر . س

Bookmark This Page: The Top 10 Breakfast Spots To Try In Dubai In 2020

If you don’t think breakfast is the greatest meal of the day, this page is not for you.

This list will hero the top 10 spots in town that consistently give us Friday mornings to live for.

‘Cus there’s simply nothing better than a long lazy weekend breakfast (at lunchtime) made up of good coffee and a dish that’s heavy on the ‘avo, or a stack of pancakes dripping in honey, or even a full Irish… the list goes on.

*Note, these ain’t all cheap, but a stress-free, food-full weekend morning is as good a reason as any to TREAT YO’ SELF.

The top 10 breakfast spots in Dubai to try in 2020

How did Lovin Dubai choose the final list?

  • Finalists were selected from all across Dubai
  • Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating
  • The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across Dubai, please do let us know!
  • The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered

10. Cassette, for Parisien bistro feels… this is a place you could happily spend a whole day

This has got a temptingly loonnnnngg brekkie menu; sweet potato hash, avo’ smash, oats, acai. Gang’s allllll here.

Where? Al Quoz, Dubai

More info about Cassette here

9. Kulture House, a very cool concept cafe that’s doing special things with your avo’

Where? Jumeirah 1

More info about Kultur House here

8. McGettigans, for the days you just feel like a full Irish

Nothing hits the spot like a full Irish, and there’s one place in town that does it very well.

Where? JLT, DWTC, Souk Madinat, JBR

More information about McGettigan’s here

7. The Hamptons, because it actually feels like the Hamptons

The top floor here is a beautiful sun-catcher and when you understand the level of attention paid to the drinks, the food and the decor, you’ll know you’re in for a treat.

More information about the Hamptons here

6. Park House, beach vibes, killer coffee… can I just move in?

Where? Nessnass beach

More info here

5. Surf House Dubai, keeping Dubai real with Aussie-style brekkies that don’t cost an arm and a leg

Where? Jumeriah

More info about Surf House Dubai here

4. Circle Cafe, good value, quality food, lots of locations. What more do you even NEED

AED55 all you can eat breakfast on Fridays and Saturdays from 8am to 5pm. ‘Nuff said

Where? Various locations

More info about Circle Cafe here

3. Tom & Serg, the OG brekkie spot with a menu that always deserves your attention

Why? Cus it’s constantly changing and expanding your foodie horizons with every visit

Where? Al Quoz

More info about Tom & Serg here

2. La Serre is wonderfully fancy and what your breakfast dreams are made of

You may not be able to afford the flights to France, so breakfast in this gorgeous Downtown Boulevard eatery is the next best thing.

The bakery section is TOO-DIE, the OJ is pulpy and special shout out to the almond croissants, you the real MVP.

Where? Downtown Dubai

More info about La Serre here

1. Tashas Cafe, a lesson in how to turn an ordinary mall location into an extraordinary eatery – much love for this place

With numerous restaurants under her belt across Dubai, South African chef Natasha Sideris needs no introduction. This is a little gem that’s brought life to the Marina breakfast dining scene in 2019 and it’s here to stay.

*Bury me with the ‘Monaco’ please, thanks, bye.

Where? Marina Mall

More info about Tashas Marina Mall here

