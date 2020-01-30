Bookmark This Page: The Top 10 Breakfast Spots To Try In Dubai In 2020
If you don’t think breakfast is the greatest meal of the day, this page is not for you.
This list will hero the top 10 spots in town that consistently give us Friday mornings to live for.
‘Cus there’s simply nothing better than a long lazy weekend breakfast (at lunchtime) made up of good coffee and a dish that’s heavy on the ‘avo, or a stack of pancakes dripping in honey, or even a full Irish… the list goes on.
*Note, these ain’t all cheap, but a stress-free, food-full weekend morning is as good a reason as any to TREAT YO’ SELF.
The top 10 breakfast spots in Dubai to try in 2020
How did Lovin Dubai choose the final list?
- Finalists were selected from all across Dubai
- Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating
- The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across Dubai, please do let us know!
- The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered
10. Cassette, for Parisien bistro feels… this is a place you could happily spend a whole day
This has got a temptingly loonnnnngg brekkie menu; sweet potato hash, avo’ smash, oats, acai. Gang’s allllll here.
Where? Al Quoz, Dubai
9. Kulture House, a very cool concept cafe that’s doing special things with your avo’
Where? Jumeirah 1
8. McGettigans, for the days you just feel like a full Irish
Nothing hits the spot like a full Irish, and there’s one place in town that does it very well.
Where? JLT, DWTC, Souk Madinat, JBR
Breakfast with a view?? We reckon we've got the best spot in town… it's business as usual in McGettigan's Madinat today (minus the liquid 😂) with full service resuming from 6.30pm…
7. The Hamptons, because it actually feels like the Hamptons
The top floor here is a beautiful sun-catcher and when you understand the level of attention paid to the drinks, the food and the decor, you’ll know you’re in for a treat.
6. Park House, beach vibes, killer coffee… can I just move in?
Where? Nessnass beach
View this post on Instagram
Breakfast club is now in session at Park House 😋 Thank you for this super cool shot @dubaidesert.diary 🙏🏼 ・・・ @parkhouse_dxb is a really cute spot with several dishes and especially amazing breakfast options 🍌 You should definitely try their pastries as well 🥰
5. Surf House Dubai, keeping Dubai real with Aussie-style brekkies that don’t cost an arm and a leg
Where? Jumeriah
View this post on Instagram
Nothing like starting the day in the water and capping it off with a power breakfast. For a limited time, take advantage of our Brekkie Combo on the weekdays, 1hr Rental (SUP or Surf) and a choice of Avo & Eggs or an Acai Bowl, plus a freshly brewed cup o' joe from @singlefindubai
4. Circle Cafe, good value, quality food, lots of locations. What more do you even NEED
AED55 all you can eat breakfast on Fridays and Saturdays from 8am to 5pm. ‘Nuff said
Where? Various locations
3. Tom & Serg, the OG brekkie spot with a menu that always deserves your attention
Why? Cus it’s constantly changing and expanding your foodie horizons with every visit
View this post on Instagram
Eggs Benedict is a cafe classic! Our Aussie Benedict is a contemporary play on this amazing dish. Today is Australia Day and it seems like the perfect opportunity to indulge in this little beauty! All the best for a great day ahead!
2. La Serre is wonderfully fancy and what your breakfast dreams are made of
You may not be able to afford the flights to France, so breakfast in this gorgeous Downtown Boulevard eatery is the next best thing.
The bakery section is TOO-DIE, the OJ is pulpy and special shout out to the almond croissants, you the real MVP.
Where? Downtown Dubai
1. Tashas Cafe, a lesson in how to turn an ordinary mall location into an extraordinary eatery – much love for this place
With numerous restaurants under her belt across Dubai, South African chef Natasha Sideris needs no introduction. This is a little gem that’s brought life to the Marina breakfast dining scene in 2019 and it’s here to stay.
*Bury me with the ‘Monaco’ please, thanks, bye.
Where? Marina Mall