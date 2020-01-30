Bookmark This Page: The Top 10 Breakfast Spots To Try In Dubai In 2020

If you don’t think breakfast is the greatest meal of the day, this page is not for you.

This list will hero the top 10 spots in town that consistently give us Friday mornings to live for.

‘Cus there’s simply nothing better than a long lazy weekend breakfast (at lunchtime) made up of good coffee and a dish that’s heavy on the ‘avo, or a stack of pancakes dripping in honey, or even a full Irish… the list goes on.

*Note, these ain’t all cheap, but a stress-free, food-full weekend morning is as good a reason as any to TREAT YO’ SELF.

The top 10 breakfast spots in Dubai to try in 2020