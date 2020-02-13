APPROVED: The Top 10 Sports Bars To Try Dubai In 2020

You can see the WhatsApp convo now… A match is looming and you’re figuring out where to go. REMEMBER this page. Looking for something cheap and cheerful, loud and busy, or a spot with good eats? This list has got you. Here are the top 10 best sports bars in Dubai in 2020 How did Lovin Dubai choose the final list? Finalists were selected from all across Dubai

Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating

The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across Dubai, please do let us know!

The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered

10. The Irish Village, Garhoud Big screens and lots of outdoor seating give Garhoud’s The Irish Village proper match day feels. Throw-in an AC tent for the summer months and you have a year all-rounder that’ll never let you down. More info about The Irish Village here.

9. Bidi Bondi, Palm Jumeirah An Aussie bar with an international feel, this cosy spots packs out for big matches. Go for the drinks, stay for the Saturday 4-drinks-1-meal-deal for AED125. #sundaywontthankyouforit More info about Bidi Bondi here

8. Offside, JA Hotel JBR Previously Girders, this is a great beer-garden setup. It’s in JBR but hardly a tourist trap and a handy local for Marina folk ‘cus it happens to boast the biggest outdoor screen in the area. Fanatical about sports? Expect EPL, F1, Rugby, Cricket to Basketball, Ice Hockey, NFL and more. More info about Offside here

7. Garden on 8, Media One Hotel This is more for big match days, less proper pub vibes. Still, with the 6 Nations underway, this big screen in Media City is a handy one to know. It’s trestle table seating, get there early for a good spot. More info about Garden on 8 here.

6. Headlines, World Trade Centre Part biker bar, part sports bar, this is a cheap and cheerful Downtown bar, that features a men’s night (read: discount drinks) every Tuesday night#WINNING (even if your team’s not). More info about Headlines here

5. Bridgewater Tavern, JW Marriott Marquis Business Bay is filled with clubs and restos, so Bridgewater is a welcome breath of fresh air for the Downtown / Business Bay folk. A sports bar through and through with a cosy feel and great food. More info about Bridgewater Tavern here

4. The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill, Al Barsha This sports bar is a brand of CityMax, so wherever there’s a CityMax, you’ll find a Huddle (So: Al Barsha, Bur Dubai). But the key to this spot is they do a GREAT job of appearing un-brandy. A classic watering-hole complete with pool table and darts board, this is the kinda place you’d hope to spend a day, engrossed in sports and you’ll completely forget about the outside world.

3. Kickers, Sports City A great local for the Sports City/Motor City crowd. Kickers is located NEXT to FitRepublik, so if you workout you can congratulate yourself with a pint, straight after. Ideal. But, more importantly, it’s a home for live sports, coupled with a good mix of pub grub. More info about Kickers here

2. Barasti, Dubai Marina For the big matches, this place is hopping. Not exactly a cosy pub nook, this is a mammoth venue with screens on the upper deck indoors along with a huge screen outdoors. With plenty of bar space, if you’re getting together with a group this is the handiest venue in town. More info about Barasti here

And drumroll for the number 1 sports bar in Dubai for 2020 (you’ve probably guessed it)