Brunches Are Back: The Top 10 Friday Brunches To Try Right Now

Friday brunches are back and you’ve got LOADS to choose from. Reminiscing about your old life during quarantine? SNAP OUT OF IT! Because all the hottest brunch spots in Dubai are opening back! Enjoy your post lockdown life with these popular brunches and make up for all the missed birthdays, anniversary, and celebrations. Due to current public health guidelines, there are no buffets. According to the Dubai Municipality, all restaurants have to monitor capacity to ensure social distancing. Tables are limited to a maximum of four to five people and can only stay for three hours.

10. In the mood for a low-key and laid-back brunch? OFFSIDE Sports Bar has covered with their “All You Can Eat Pizza and Wings” Offer OFFSIDE Sports Bar located in JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR is launching a new brunch offer on Friday, June 5 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Get unlimited pizza, wings, and hops all for ONLY AED199! Not only that, but you can also watch the Premier League on a 200-inch screen and also on the eight additional screens. Cheer on your favorite team with unlimited pizza and wings by your side. The pizza included in the brunch is provided by world-renowned pizzeria from New York, ‘Motorino’. Which is located above the sports bar. Plus, GOOD NEWS! Kids can eat for free at the pizzeria. Head on upstairs and feast on a delicious Margherita pizza, cocktails, and end it with a classic Tiramisu. More info about OFFSIDE Sports Bar here

9. Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen ‘Hellicious Friday Brunch’ is back every Friday! Iconic TV Chef Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Bluewater’s Dubai is every Friday from 12:20 pm to 3:30 pm. Prices start at AED295 per person inclusive of soft drinks. The menu is available entirely a la carte and unlimited starters and desserts. Gordon Ramsay’s famous Beef Wellington is also back on the menu. Hell’s Kitchen luxurious starters include the Classic Caesar Salad, Tuna Tarte, and high-quality Wagyu Meatballs. It doesn’t stop there, the main course includes Crispy Skin Salmon, Wild Mushroom and Truffle Risotto, and the signature Hell’s Kitchen Burger. You can also indulge in sinful desserts such as Sticky Toffee Pudding, Jaffa Cheesecake and Apple, Cinnamon and Caramel Yule Log or just choose from the assortments treats on a cake stand. List of prices per person: AED 295 per person inclusive of soft beverages AED 395 per person inclusive of house beverages AED 445 per person inclusive of house beverages and sparkling wine More info about Hell’s Kitchen here

8. Want to know a secret? Mama Zonia is having Secret Jungle Party Brunch! Shhh, don’t tell anyone. Mama Zonia’s tropical brunch is going to bring the summer vibes to you. Enjoy delicious food and cocktails with a side of live music. The maximum number of people allowed per table is six. All drinks and food will be served directly to the table. The tables will be spaced accordingly, and the staff will be taking hygiene precautions to ensure the safety of the guests. Mama Zonia is located in Pier 7. Price List: AED299 – soft package AED399 – house beverages package AED499 – bubbly package More info about Mama Zonia here

7. Cé La Vi Dubai returns with a brand new brunch menu Located on the 54th floor of Address Sky View, Cé La Vi Dubai’s brunch will start on June 12. The new menu includes items such as katsuobushi bagna cauda. The dish is a fusion of Japanese fermented and smoked skipjack tuna and an Italian hot dip made out of garlic and anchovies. Don’t worry, vegetarians and pescatarians can enjoy dishes such as truffle butternut squash arancini and Calabrian chili pan-seared Mediterranean Seabass Enjoy your meal with stunning views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline.

6. No need for takeout sushi anymore! Zuma’s famous brunch has you covered Zuma’s popular brunch will be held between 12 pm to 4 pm every Friday and Saturday. Dig into a fine dining Japanese experience this weekend. Zuma is located in DIFC. Price list: AED395 soft drinks AED495 wine, beer, and prosecco AED595 with champagne For more info about Zuma here

5. Dreaming of a Mediterranean getaway? Alici Dubai seafood brunch will take you there Located on Caesars Bluewater’s, Alici’s authentic seafood brunch will bring the Amalfi Coast to you! Alici’s brunch is every Friday from 1 pm to 4 pm. Prices: AED 395 soft drinks AED 495 house drinks AED 595 sparkling More info about Alici here

4. Asia Asia’s new brunch will take you on a journey through the spice route Asia Asia in Pier 7, new and exotic menu is going to bring you a variety of dishes filled with aroma and textures from the Far East and the Middle East. Asia Asia’s brunch is from 2 pm to 5 pm. Prices: AED 400 soft drinks AED 500 house beverages AED 600 sparkling AED 700 bubbles More info about Asia Asia here

3. Let your hair down at Coya’s new brunch The famous Peruvian restaurant Coya’s brunch is back this Friday from 12:30 pm to 4 pm. Start your brunch with their iconic ceviche and starters served right at the table. Also free-flowing margaritas…GET IN! More info about Coya here

2. Can’t choose? Jumeirah Al Naseem’s Top Restaurants Bring Back Their Brunches Having a staycation at Jumeirah Al Nassem? Hit their eateries Kayto, Rockfish, and Summersalt. If you’re into fusion cuisine, then head to Japenese Peruvian restaurant Kayto. At Summersalt you can have brunch at a private beach and soak up the sun. Rockfish has an exclusive summer menu containing fresh Mediterranean seafood and handmade pasta. Prices: AED 395 soft drinks AED 495 alcoholic beverages. More info about Kayto, Rockfish, and Summersalt

1. Finally! World Famous Nobu is back Iconic Japanese restaurant Nobu in Atlantis, The Palm has opened its doors and has a brand new weekend brunch. Get hold of their popular dishes such as the chicken and avocado tacos, yellowtail jalapeno, Nobu sushi, and rolls. Dessert includes mochi ice cream, Nobu cheesecake, and assorted fruits. Prices Dh345 (soft drinks) Dh435 (house beverages) For more info about Nobu here