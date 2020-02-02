The Top 10 Budget-Friendly Chinese Restaurants To Try Dubai In 2020

Noodles, the iconic fried rice mixed with your protein of choice AND so many more options. There’s a reason the Chinese takeout has been a favourite by everyone. The best thing ’bout this cuisine is that it works as a budget and luxury dining option- so the sky’s the limit. Here are Dubai’s 10 best budget-friendly Chinese restaurants

10. Zen, JLT Although this spot isn’t specific to just Chinese food, everyone who has been and tried it can’t deny how outstanding the taste it. There’s a sushi bar (you know, FYI), and two other restos under one roof (Streetery food hall), perfect for foodies trynna curb the hunger pangs! Call on 04 587 3373

9. Shanghai Station, Silicon Oasis Valley A favourite for residents at Silicon Oasis, Shanghai Station will set you back around AED80 for two people, depending on what you order. They deliver but dining in is a great option too; if eating up on your Schezwan fried rice is your thing- you’ll be spoiled over here. Don’t leave without trying their spicy chicken wings! Call on 04 5260917.

8. Chin Chin Having branches across the UAE not only make this one a convenient option for your post-work, lunch or home delivery options but it’s a real treat too. Chin Chin has incredible set menus for the vegetarian, chicken or meat lover- all depending on you, of course. Call on 800 Chin Chin

7. Yin & Yang Quick deliveries, fab meals, dim sum, chicken dishes and hot sour noodles to die for! Best part? A meal for one probs won’t cost you more than AED30. Call on 04 374 3899

6. Wok Boyz Wok in a box has never tasted so good, loads of reviews online say this spot gives you the best value for your money with fresh ingredients used. Call on 600 500 WOK (965)

5. Panda Chinese Panda Chinese is like that comfort food found at a mall’s food court, that brings a modern twist to Chinese cuisine. Their meal combos have made it irresistible to say no, and why not? For less than AED 35, you get a satisfying combo of YOUR choice. Winning! Call on 04 341 1156

4. Tang Palace, Dubai Marina Good rates for a meal, and feels just like an authentic side-street Chinese resto. The decor is straight to the point but the food is just as good as anywhere else. Call on 04 554 1755

3. Heng Chen Ahhh, Heng Chen, an OG to the Chinese resto game in Dubai. Ever since its launch in 2010, this spot has stolen the hearts of many with its quick delivery, familiar-tasting dishes that never go out of style. This one’s a MUST for Chinese food fanatics. Call on 04 361 9893

2. Chowking The Chinese food franchise that Pinoys (like myself) live for, Chowking is an amazing option for quick, enjoyable meals that don’t oversell or undersell their menu. Options vary; with some Filipino dishes sometimes poppin’ up in the mix; but Chowking also has a great combo of veggie, halal and spicy dishes. Call on 600 560031