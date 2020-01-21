3 Places To Support Bushfire Relief In Dubai On Australia National Day Weekend

Right now, mother nature is wreaking havoc in Australia. Following months of devastating bushfires, now hail, dust storms and even floods are causing even more damage, as the ferocious bush fire season rages on. And the damage caused thus far is untold. And in the last number of weeks, Dubai residents are working hard to aid flood relief. And now, in time for Australia Day on Sunday, January 26, there are a couple of big events to take note of this weekend.

1. For Australia Day, Bidi Bondi is hosting a bushfire relief festival Two days of family-friendly fun, complete with live auction, Aussie BBQ, live tunes, food and drinks deals and beach access. The Palm beach bar has also teamed up with the Bull & Roo group, and urge you to donate via Yalla Give (who are donating their admin fee for to the Emirates Nature-WWF) Scroll for deets. When? Sunday, January 26 from 3pm – late.

(Donate over AED200 and get a free food voucher) Anyone who donates over AED200 will receive a voucher for a free main meal which can be redeemed from Bidi Bondi or any of the Bull&Roo outlets. “We at Bidi Bondi are greatly saddened by the loss of life and homes, as well as all the injuries, pain and suffering caused by the bushfires. We have established this campaign in conjunction with Emirates Nature-WWF and the amazing team at YallaGive to provide UAE residents and companies with a safe, secure and fully legal platform to be able to help.”Support NOW at www.bidibondi.com

2. NRG Fitness in Marina is hosting a fitness fundraiser Take part in a Ride & Hiit class this Saturday. Featuring you, and 30 mins of spin followed by 30 mins of a hardcore HIIT session. If you need more temptation, there’ll also be SNACKS, and every entrant will entered into a raffle for prizes. When? Saturday, 25 January How much? AED50 All proceeds go to The Red Cross for the bushfires

3. Zero Gravity is hosting an Australia Day Fundraiser A family friendly event to raise funds. The day will include an Aussie BBQ, DJs & musicians, raffle draws, auctions, games, pool & beach access and more. When? Sunday, January 26 All proceeds will be donated to the Australian bushfire relief effort, via @emiratesredcrescent and @redcrossau How much? • AED 100 adult entry includes BBQ + 2 raffle tickets

• AED 50 kids entry includes BBQ + 1 raffle ticket

• FREE entry for kids under 12 years old

• Additional raffle tickets AED 25 (5 for AED 100)

• All proceeds from beverages will also be donated

Shout out to other local businesses who have already made a huge effort THT, an ethical salon in JLT donated 100% of profits on January 18 to Animal Rescue and Bushfire Relief, VIVO Fitness hosted a relief run on January 18 and both Emirates and Etihad are doing their bit. Etihad announced it waived passenger fees and added it will work in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent to raise funds within the UAE to help support bushfire relief and Emirates announced it will donate 10% of all EmiratesRED sales on every flight from 17 January until 16 February 2020 and matching this dollar-for-dollar. The proceeds will go towards the recovery and rebuilding efforts taking place in the communities affected across Australia. Amazing to see so many great contributions from businesses here in the UAE.