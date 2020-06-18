Cheer Up! Here Are Seven Exciting Events To Put You In The Weekend Mood

Life is starting to resume in Dubai and exciting weekend events are back on track. If you had a hectic and stressful week, here are some weekend activities that will lift your spirits up. Whether it’s a staycation at a luxurious hotel or kayaking, it’s all in here. Entering the weekend with this energy

7. Take the family down to Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Hilton Dubai Jumeirah is reopening it’s the temperature-controlled pool and is also introducing a new daycation package. The package includes all-day beach and pool access for AED129 per adult. Guests redeem the AED129 voucher at any of the hotel’s restaurants such as Wavebreaker Beach and Grill, Mango Tree Thai Bistro, or McGettigan’s JBR. Summer break is fast approaching and Hilton Dubai Jumeirah has the best offer for kids. Children from ages 6 to 12 are allowed at the beach and pool. It is AED65 per child and kids under the age of five enter for free. For more info Hilton Dubai Jumeirah here.

6. Food coma incoming! Fuchsia Urban Thai is relaunching its Bottomless Dim Sum Brunch Enjoy an endless supply of chicken, seafood, and vegetable dim sums for only AED 100 every weekend from 12 pm to 4 pm. The dim sums will be served directly at the customer’s table and if that’s not enough starters and sides are available. Bottomless Dim Sum Brunch is available at Fuchsia Urban Thai’s locations, Bay Square and Barsha Heights. For more info on Fuchsia here

5. Experience a Portuguese summer at Tasca’s brunch Tasca located in Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah is bringing you the finest meat, seafood, and desserts right from the streets of Portugal. Dig into a Portuguese feast accompanied with refreshing drinks. Tasca’s brunch is held every weekend from 12:30 pm to 4 pm. Prices start at AED350 including soft drinks and AED450 including house beverages. For more info on Tasca here.

4. Let your heart out at Lucky Voice’s Karaoke Karaoke and brunch are the perfect party combo. Lucky Voice has a new brunch called Brunch IN Loud, which is a revamped version of Brunch Out Loud (give it up for that unique wordplay!). Held every Friday from 2 pm to 5 pm with unlimited food and drinks. Price list AED195 soft drinks AED250 house beverages AED350 sparkling More info about Lucky Voice here

3. Paddle your way through Palm Jumeirah with Sea You Dubai If you’re a little more adventurous and into the wild outdoors, Sea you Dubai has all the water sport activities such as sailing, surfing, kayaking, and stand-up paddling. You can even take classes at Sea You Dubai. This is a whole new way of discovering Dubai. Surfs up! For more info on Sea You Dubai here

2. Treat you and your pop to Father’s Day sleepover at Dubai Aquarium You’re going to be the favourite child, with this Father’s Day surprise. Created by Dubai Aquarium & Under Water Zoo, in partnership with Ethan Allen, two lucky winners will have the chance to sleep under deep blue waters of the Dubai Aquarium. Plus, be invited to dine at Italia restaurant Gia and breakfast at French café Angelina. All you need to do is tell Dubai Aquarium why you want to win this under their Instagram comments. For more info here.