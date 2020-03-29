7 GREAT Dubai Instagram Posts That Will Make You Smile Among The Madness
Reading COVID-19 news is like watching a car crash.
You want to look away, but… you just can’t.
FORTUNATELY, it’s not all bad. And thanks to some local folk, there’s a lot of good happening on social too, meaning your scrolling-obsession isn’t totally clogged with corona updates.
But first; to all you meme kings and queens who perfectly summarise our talent for procrastination, your creativity knows no bounds and you should be protected
The accuracy levels are SO high.
Today I completed a chore I have been putting off for six months. It took 15 minutes. I will learn nothing from this.
— Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) March 3, 2020
8. Kris Fade is doing shout outs for struggling local businesses
It’s not an easy time for any business. So major respect to Kris Fade. One of Dubai’s biggest names is using his platform to give shoutouts to any business that gets in touch with him. A great example of doing what you can with what you’ve got.
Tag companies that need to see this plus if you want to be on my next round of shout outs send a maximum 30 second, self spoken video, promoting your service. No promo videos. Straight to camera. Some amazing ideas in this video, some amazing humans. Let's go! We all need to work together at this time. Email info@fadefit.com #StayHome #freeshoutouts #Dubai #UAE
6. IF we’ve going to be isolated, we’ll need Gari Deegan and Peter Barron’s Crazy World on repeat pls
"How can I protect you in this crazy world?" Hope you're all doing ok out there and staying safe. We're keeping ourselves occupied during quarantine with some Staircase sessions. Fair play to "Bleeding Fingers Barron" who is just learning guitar and threw this together in a few hours 👏🏻 @peterbarron Keep on smiling everybody, stay positive, stay safe and #StayHome Much Love ❤ @adidas #HomeTeam #Adidas #Aslan #ChristyDignam #MyDubai #Ireland #CrazyWorld
5. Priti Malik pleassseeee bottle your enthusiasm and put it up for sale – we need this kind of positivity rn
4. Salama’s hotdog bun request #perfection
3. Manal Rostom doing #Quarantine Karaoke- That voice!
For those of you who knew me in my teenage years, this will not be news. I sang in a band throughout Uni and it was my “thing”. Bringing it back this Quarantine 2020. #mycoviddiaries #Covid #covid19 #2020 #jewel #innerlight2020 #quarantine #karaoke . . . Song by @jewel | You were Meant for Me
2. Adam Showalter breaking out the UAE National Anthem, Ishy Bilady in pure country style
Your kids will definitellyyyy recognise this.
When I taught school in the UAE, we started every day with the national anthem, Ishy Bilady (عيشي بلادي). I didn't understand the words but I always enjoyed the tune, and nearly every day I left morning assembly with the melody stuck in my head. I always thought it would sound gorgeous on guitar, but I could never find time to make an arrangement for it. Over the last few weeks, I’ve been impressed by the UAE’s residents and its leaders as they’ve handled the pandemic with grace and civility. And because I am staying home right now, along with the rest of the country, I finally found the time to arrange this song for guitar. #mydubai #uaelife #uae @faz3 @hhshkmohd @mohamedbinzayed @lovindubai @thenationaluae