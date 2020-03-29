د . إAEDSRر . س

7 GREAT Dubai Instagram Posts That Will Make You Smile Among The Madness

Reading COVID-19 news is like watching a car crash.

You want to look away, but… you just can’t.

FORTUNATELY, it’s not all bad. And thanks to some local folk, there’s a lot of good happening on social too, meaning your scrolling-obsession isn’t totally clogged with corona updates.

But first; to all you meme kings and queens who perfectly summarise our talent for procrastination, your creativity knows no bounds and you should be protected

The accuracy levels are SO high.

8. Kris Fade is doing shout outs for struggling local businesses

It’s not an easy time for any business. So major respect to Kris Fade. One of Dubai’s biggest names is using his platform to give shoutouts to any business that gets in touch with him. A great example of doing what you can with what you’ve got.

6. IF we’ve going to be isolated, we’ll need Gari Deegan and Peter Barron’s Crazy World on repeat pls

5. Priti Malik pleassseeee bottle your enthusiasm and put it up for sale – we need this kind of positivity rn

4. Salama’s hotdog bun request  #perfection

3. Manal Rostom doing #Quarantine Karaoke- That voice!

2. Adam Showalter breaking out the UAE National Anthem, Ishy Bilady in pure country style

Your kids will definitellyyyy recognise this.

View this post on Instagram

When I taught school in the UAE, we started every day with the national anthem, Ishy Bilady (عيشي بلادي). I didn't understand the words but I always enjoyed the tune, and nearly every day I left morning assembly with the melody stuck in my head. I always thought it would sound gorgeous on guitar, but I could never find time to make an arrangement for it. Over the last few weeks, I’ve been impressed by the UAE’s residents and its leaders as they’ve handled the pandemic with grace and civility. And because I am staying home right now, along with the rest of the country, I finally found the time to arrange this song for guitar. #mydubai #uaelife #uae @faz3 @hhshkmohd @mohamedbinzayed @lovindubai @thenationaluae

A post shared by Adam Showalter (@adamshowalter) on

1. We can now ONLY bear hearing ‘corona’ if it’s via Danny Aridi’s 1973 James Blunt mash-up

Thank you all for keeping your ‘gram game strong and our feeds light

via GIPHY

LISTEN: COVID-19: The Nationwide Curfew Has Been Extended For A Week

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts

Comments
