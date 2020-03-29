Share this restaurant by email

7 GREAT Dubai Instagram Posts That Will Make You Smile Among The Madness Reading COVID-19 news is like watching a car crash. You want to look away, but… you just can’t. FORTUNATELY, it’s not all bad. And thanks to some local folk, there’s a lot of good happening on social too, meaning your scrolling-obsession isn’t totally clogged with corona updates. But first; to all you meme kings and queens who perfectly summarise our talent for procrastination, your creativity knows no bounds and you should be protected The accuracy levels are SO high.

Today I completed a chore I have been putting off for six months. It took 15 minutes. I will learn nothing from this. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) March 3, 2020

8. Kris Fade is doing shout outs for struggling local businesses It’s not an easy time for any business. So major respect to Kris Fade. One of Dubai’s biggest names is using his platform to give shoutouts to any business that gets in touch with him. A great example of doing what you can with what you’ve got.

6. IF we’ve going to be isolated, we’ll need Gari Deegan and Peter Barron’s Crazy World on repeat pls

5. Priti Malik pleassseeee bottle your enthusiasm and put it up for sale – we need this kind of positivity rn

4. Salama’s hotdog bun request #perfection

3. Manal Rostom doing # Quarantine Karaoke- That voice!

2. Adam Showalter breaking out the UAE National Anthem, Ishy Bilady in pure country style Your kids will definitellyyyy recognise this.

1. We can now ONLY bear hearing ‘corona’ if it’s via Danny Aridi’s 1973 James Blunt mash-up

Thank you all for keeping your ‘gram game strong and our feeds light