10 Super Fun Things You Can Do In Dubai This Weekend

It’s hereeeeee! The weekend is here and 48 work-free hours could not come any quicker… AMIRITE?! There is a lot of Coronavirus talk, and while large-scale events have been cancelled, the city will carry on. Take note: Don’t panic. Wash your hands and use your common sense. Here are the fun things happening in Dubai this weekend

10. Two words: Boat PARTY! For a Saturday party look no further! This is the Lotus Mega Yacht that lives in Dubai Marina and comes complete with a pool, a cinema, a BBQ a buffet, a DJ, drinks and so much more is ready for you, your family and your mates. Tickets at AED199 -food, soft drinks

AED299 – regular brunch

AED499 – VIP brunch

Kids under 5 go free VIP brunch? Get access to the VIP area with private jacuzzi, premium drinks and bubbles The Cruise departs from Dubai Marina (next to Pier 7) and passes Atlantis, The Palm and reaches the Burj Al Arab. Dates: Every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm GET YOUR TICKS NOW

9. Book yourself in for the brand new Friday brunch at Lock, Stock and Barrel The Absolutely Barreled brunch has it all, limitless drinks, delish eats, tunes, heaps of entertainment and a price tag that’s gonna put a big ole’ smile on your face. The menu? Poppin’ starters, sharing platters (like popcorn shrimp and loaded potato tots), with dessert and more.. to name just a few. Plus, live vocals, ALL the music you’d ever want to hear, beatboxing, drummers, guitar solos OH and let’s not forget the famous Lockdown complimentary shots! When? Fridays between 12-4pm Where? Lock Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR Price? AED200 non-boozy package and AED250 with booze. Contact 04 392 7120 or email reception.jbr@lsbdubai.com

8. Get your party on every single day of the week at this fab rooftop bar Every day’s a party in Dubai, and the go-to rooftop party destination, The Penthouse, at FIVE Palm Jumeirah has got it all. With options every single day of the week, if you’re looking for a GLORIOUS rooftop spot, this is it right here. The Penthouse is open daily from 5.30pm. Catch up on live deep house sets by international DJs, dine on incredible sushi rolls and live it up. Peeps also get daily pool access for AED200 per person, including AED100 available for redeemable for food and bevvies. Where? The Penthouse Dubai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah When? Daily! Call 052 900 4868 for reservations

7. Tuck into all you can eat sushi for AED129 with this amazing deal A deal on sushi, are your ears pricking? They should be! All the Yo!Sushi branches across the UAE will give us access to ALL the 80+ different menu items like sushi, hot dishes, salads AND even dessert for only AED129… with drinks! Featuring spicy crunchy prawn, spicy tuna rolls, kaiso salad, avocado makis and salmon sashimis, allllll of the good stuff. Go forth and feast! More information here

6. The famous WE Brunch has launched a Friday night after dark edition ‘Cus night brunches are life and this one has everything thing you need. It’s buffet style, with table drink service along with cocktails literally on tap. This spot has a reputation as the Marina’s best party brunch and it serves up exactly that each and every weekend. It’s a party brunch through-and-through, so expect tunes, plenty of drinks, fab Marina views, and a whale of a time. When? Fridays from 8pm – 11pm Where? Accents, Intercontinental Dubai Marina

5. Fashion, food, live music and more at HYPE This is a funky pop-up fashion and design event that’s running until March 14. MADE for lovers of street style, fashion and food and featuring a bucketload of activities for all ages. Artists like Zeina Salameh and Baya Ceramic have pop-ups where people can create their own masterpieces and there’s a cool painting wall for kids. Plus, 3o designers are displaying everything from clothing and accessories to home decor and jewellery. Perfect for a stroll this weekend in this B-E-A-UTIFUL weather! Where? Boxpark When? Until March 14

4. Get Smashy at The Smash Room Frustrated? Have you been feeling like throwing your phone against the wall? Well, there’s a little gem in Al Quoz that allows you to do exactly that, minus the regret. The Smash Room is a great place to go solo, with friends or even family where you’re given a select amount of items you can throw on the wall, break and SMASH to your heart’s desire. Many have called it therapy on a budget, and in most cases, it truly truly is. Their very motto says it, this is a place to stomp, smash and YELL your stress away.

3. Huge tunes at Barsati this Thursday! Noughty Thursdays throw it back and we are HERE for this week’s edition. Reel 2 Real ft The Mad Stuntman at Barasti this Thursday. The guys who brought us I LIKE TO MOVE IT at Barasti… how good will this be?! When? Thursday, March 12. Doors open late.

2. Dubai Police are hosting a Carnival on Friday A day for the whole family, this is planned as a festive day filled with dog competitions, dog adoptions, and lots of experts training advice. There’ll also be luxury cars, horse rides, kids clubs and more. More details here When? Friday, March 13