Top 10 Filipino Restaurants In Dubai In 2020

Ahhh, the comfort that comes with Pinoy food, is truly unlike anything else. With many Spanish-influenced dishes, broths that make you feel at home, or the rice and meat ratio that is often combined with a variety of sauce popularised by the Filipinos. What’s not to love? In the UAE, it isn’t just the Filipino community dining on tapsilog or pancit but a lot of Emiratis, GCC nationals and expats from around the world too. We’ve rounded up the 10 best go-to restaurants, chosen by the public, and you and here are some of the ones you definitely need to hit up in Dubai. You’re welcome, in advance. Image Credits: Instagram @aaljumah/

10. Jollibee The name itself distincts this global franchise for what it indeed does to Filipinos, leaving them jolly. The happy bee franchise that’s the Pinoy equivalent to a McDonald’s decided to extend itself to the UAE in 2015, opening its first-ever branch at the Dubai Mall. Jollibee’s simple yet effective menu choices have remained a staple among Filipinos who come from all walks of life. Thankfully, the price ranges of it in the UAE has kept similar ease in our pockets as the local ones in the Philippines.

9. Tapa King Everyone’s staple breakfast, lunch or dinner dish (doesn’t matter) is the Tapsilog. The name Tapsilog is an abbreviated form of the words tapa (beef), sinangag (garlic fried rice) and itlog (egg) and guess what? That’s pretty much the contents of the dish. Don’t let this seemingly peculiar mix of foods fool you though, adding in a little soy sauce or ketchup and strategically eating the egg, beef and rice altogether might change your life. And Tapa King, whose specialities’ lay within the realms of all types of tapa dishes has got your back.

8. Silog Express Silog Express is the spot to go when you need your dose of Pinoy food quick-fix. Their dishes are simple but hearty and straight-to-the-point. You can get tapsilog (or other silog options), the infamous pancit (pan-fried noodles) and even some halo-halo amongst other things.

7. Manila Grill For authentic Pinoy dishes, you head here- no questions asked. Manila Grill, also located at the Asiana hotel, is a favourite for its ambience and delicious Filipino dishes; there’s even a live performer to keep your dining moment as entertaining as can be! Contact on 04 238 7777

6. Bulwagang, Karama Great for a quick, affordable meal that feels home-cooked as ever. People love their pancit malabon so try that out! Contact on 04 337 4029

5. Mang Inasal Known in the Philippines for the fabulous unlimited rice offer that goes with each budget meal, Mang Inasal has long established itself as a powerhouse for some grub-on-the-go. If you crave grilled Filipino food, then opt for the grilled chicken over here. Yum! Contact on 04 227 7666

4. Max’s Another franchise brought straight from the Philippines is Max’s restaurant- known for its signature fried chicken, rice and gravy sauce that’s OH SO good! The Karama branch here in Dubai is just as beloved by the Pinoys and other expats for having traditional menu items appeal to those who have yet to explore Filipino cuisine. Contact on 04 351 1269

3. La Mesa Restaurant Cafe, Asiana Hotel The land of seafood boodle, budget buffets and birthday parties is La Mesa restaurant. Get your dose of kare kare and other OG Filipino dishes that’ll make you feel right at home. Contact on 04 297 9112

2. Hot Palayok Another Filipino favourite is Hot Palayok, located in Wasl Hub, thanks to its variation of Asian cuisine- all wrapped up in one place. Hot Palayok has been the go-to for private gatherings thanks to its options of indoor and outdoor dining, room for huge groups and a favourite for families- who keep coming back for more. Live cooking and a buffet? Every Pinoy foodies dream. Call on 04 221 9797

