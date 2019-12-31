5 Unmissable Events To Attend During The First Weekend Of The New Year
This coming weekend is all about firsts!
It’s the first weekend of the month/year/decade/ and you just HAVE to spice things up a little, no questions asked! With a magical cosmic phenomenon, to cray sales and some godsent brunches – this weekend has something in store for just about anyone and erraone. #Yaaaas!
Call on the squad and get ready to paint the town red this weekend with this carefully curated weekend round-up made for all those wanting to live it up and get productive this weekend.
5. Catch the exciting meteor shower
4. Make your first Saturday unforgettable at the Lovin Dubai Cruise Saturday brunch partaayyyy
Take our word, there’s no better way to spend the FIRST Saturday of the rest of the year other than by chilling out on the decks and enjoying the windy fresh sea breeze. Fours hours of fun and food aboard The Lotus Mega Yacht is sure to turn that mellow Saturday into a sixer! The Cruise departs from Dubai Marina, every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.
Enjoy from a range of facilities, a pool, a cinema, a BBQ a buffet, a DJ, drinks and so much more is ready for you, your family and your mates. Tickets start from AED199.
To get your tickets, click here.