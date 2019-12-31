5 Unmissable Events To Attend During The First Weekend Of The New Year

This coming weekend is all about firsts! It’s the first weekend of the month/year/decade and you just HAVE to spice things up a little, no questions asked! With a magical cosmic phenomenon, to cray sales, drag races, theme park extravaganzas and some godsent restos to unwind at – this weekend has something in store for just about anyone and erraone. #Yaaaas! Call on the squad and get ready to paint the town red this weekend, with this carefully curated weekend activities list made for all those wanting to live it up and get productive this weekend.

5. Catch the exciting meteor shower on Friday, Jan 3 Grab your squad and plan for a quick trip to the desert this Friday night to catch the EPIC Quadrantid meteor shower taking place late at night from January 3-4 in full swing. Issa Happy New Year indeeeed! Try heading to a location away from the city lights because the Quadrantids’ shower will only last for a couple of hours which you may not be able to catch a glimpse of with all the city pollution and lights.

4. Make your first Saturday unforgettable at the Lovin Dubai Cruise Saturday brunch partaayyyy Take our word, there’s no better way to spend the FIRST Saturday of the rest of the year other than by chilling out on the decks and enjoying the windy fresh sea breeze. Fours hours of fun and food aboard The Lotus Mega Yacht is sure to turn that mellow Saturday into a sixer! The Cruise departs from Dubai Marina, every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. Enjoy from a range of facilities, a pool, a cinema, a BBQ a buffet, a DJ, drinks and so much more is ready for you, your family and your mates. Tickets start from AED199. To get your tickets, click here.

3. A fam fave! Head to the Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi for their dreamy Winter Wonderland Spectacular From live performances and shows featuring all-time FAVE cartoon characters, this place is a PARADISE for kiddos and adults alike. The Winter Wonderland at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will be featuring, entertainers, carnival activities, arts and crafts and snow zone, train rides, snow globe making activities, cookie decorations, face painting and so much more! When? Until January 4 For more info or to make bookings, click here.

2. Unwind and chillax at the hub of all hubs: Hungry Monkey unwinding at a cosy spot with your friends after a long week just about sounds perfect right now. The Hungry Monkey knows just what you need to lay off the stress this weekend with their wack happy hour deals! ONLY AED25-29 on a variety of house bevvies from 12pm – 8pm and BOGO on cocktails and bevvies all day long, serving finger food till 4 am. You can also book the entire resto for private parties and have the menu customized. Where? Donatello Hotel, Al Barsha 1 Contact +971507075307 for more deets or reservations.

2. Shop the EPIC bargain deals all lined for you this DSF Running from now until February 1, 2020, the 25th edition of the Dubai Shopping Fest is running at all the MAF malls! This means activations, activities, sales, performances and raffles GAAALOOREE! There is no better time to get a wicked wardrobe makeover than during the DSF, where you shop to win.