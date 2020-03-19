14 Restaurants Offering Free Delivery In Dubai
Ordering in? Want to save a few AED?
Lovin polled our Facebook audience to ask you, what’s your favourite place to order from, that doesn’t charge delivery.
The full list is here. *Note, apps will charge, so you may need to call the restaurant directly to avail of free delivery.
This was crowdsourced from a question on Lovin Dubai
14. Kababji, JLT – 600595951
View this post on Instagram
Craving some mixed grills 🤤? We promise you a feast like no other this Weekend at Kababji! Visit us today! نفسك بمشاوي 🤤؟ منوعدك نقدملك صحون مشاوي ما في متلا هالويكند بكبابجي! زورونا اليوم! #kababji #hungry #foodie #fooduae #instafood #kababjiArabia #lebanesefood #dubairestaurants #riyadhrestaurants #jeddahrestaurants #رياض #جدة #سعودية #الإمارات #دبي #كبابجي
13. Malabar Makhan restaurant in Quasis – (04) 263 3161
Free delivery for orders above 50 in Quasis area and above 150 other locations
12. Banana Leaf Restaurant, call 04 4504499
Free delivery to certain areas
11. iHealthy, call 04 348 4379
10. Rainbow Gourmet, Green Community, Dubai Investment Park
Call 04880 5980
View this post on Instagram
Rainbow Gourmet | Shakshuka 🍛🍽 "Food brings people together on many different levels. It’s nourishment of the soul and body; it’s truly love." يجمع الطعام بين الناس على مستويات مختلفة. إنه غذاء الروح والجسد. انه حقا الحب. 🖥 www.rainbowhospitalityuae.com | ☎️ +971 48805980,+971 552936468 #RainbowGourmet #Shakshuka #ShakshukaRecipe #Dubai #MysearchUAE #Food #UaeRestaurants #UaeFood #SharjahFoodie #DubaiFood #FoodLovers #Sharjah See Translation — at Rainbow Gourmet.
9. El Greco, La Mer
View this post on Instagram
What better way to wrap up the working week than with our #PitaWrap 😋Order Now! ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #elgreco #elgrecouae #lamerdxb #dubaiweekend #weekendvibes #lamerrestaurant #chillindubai #instagoods #instafood #enjoyfood #dubaifoodguide #dubaiblogger #greekinspiredstreetfood #greekfood #greekfoodindubai #pitawrap PC : @jayveeardona
8. Toplum, City Centre Mall Mirdif
View this post on Instagram
If you feel like staying home is the best option today, you can still indulge on your favorite Toplum dishes. Our Mushroom Risotto is available on delivery everyday from 12PM to 7PM. And delivery is FREE today if you order from 12 PM to 3 PM! Simply click the link in our bio to place your order.
7. Desi Darbar, International City
6. Mara Lounge & Restaurant in Dubai
5. Bloudan Bites, JVT, Call 045802444
Free delivery to: JVT, JVC, Sports City, Emirates Living, Victory Heights, JGE, Jumeirah Islands and Jumeirah Park
4. Sofreh Kitchen and Grill, JLT
3. Own Cafe and Restaurant: JLT, Cluster I, Gold Tower
What one reader said, “best food I’ve tried in Dubai. Clean and trusted like home.”
2. Chalco’s Mexican Grill. For free delivery call 044539175
1. Shami Gourmet, Torch Tower, Dubai Marina
View this post on Instagram
ابدأ رحلتك هنا إلى الشارع الشامي الاصيل وتذوق أشهى وألذ الأطباق الشامية 👌😌 Start your flavor trip here at Shami Gourmet and try our delicious Syrian dishes!👌😌 #shamigourmet #dubai #marina #restaurant #dubairestaurants #syria #syrian #syrianfood #arabicfood #food #tasty #tastyfood