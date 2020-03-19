د . إAEDSRر . س

14 Restaurants Offering Free Delivery In Dubai

Ordering in? Want to save a few AED?

Lovin polled our Facebook audience to ask you, what’s your favourite place to order from, that doesn’t charge delivery.

The full list is here. *Note, apps will charge, so you may need to call the restaurant directly to avail of free delivery.

This was crowdsourced from a question on Lovin Dubai

14. Kababji, JLT – 600595951

13. Malabar Makhan restaurant in Quasis – (04) 263 3161

Free delivery for orders above 50 in Quasis area and above 150 other locations

12. Banana Leaf Restaurant, call 04 4504499

Free delivery to certain areas

11. iHealthy, call 04 348 4379

10. Rainbow Gourmet, Green Community, Dubai Investment Park

Call 04880 5980

9. El Greco, La Mer

8. Toplum, City Centre Mall Mirdif

7. Desi Darbar, International City

Image via @zomato

6. Mara Lounge & Restaurant in Dubai

5. Bloudan Bites, JVT, Call 045802444

Free delivery to: JVT, JVC, Sports City, Emirates Living, Victory Heights, JGE, Jumeirah Islands and Jumeirah Park

#seafood #pizza

4. Sofreh Kitchen and Grill, JLT

Kashk – o – bademjoon is always a good choice.

3. Own Cafe and Restaurant: JLT, Cluster I, Gold Tower

What one reader said, “best food I’ve tried in Dubai. Clean and trusted like home.”

2. Chalco’s Mexican Grill. For free delivery call 044539175

1. Shami Gourmet, Torch Tower, Dubai Marina

