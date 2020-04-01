10 Free Home Workouts From Dubai Gyms That Are Actually Realistic

Working out at home, on your own is HARD.

No one’s denying it, but there are small things you can do to make it more manageable:

Gather your buds… on a call, obvs. (I haven’t been to the gym in weeks. I also hadn’t even considered working out at home. BUT this week, I braved a Zoom call with some gym-buddies et Voila, I now have TWO home workouts under my belt. Strength in numbers, people! Find an easy to follow home workout. One with minimum equipment and preferable if you have someone yelling at you to complete every move.

See, FOOL PROOF. And so we bring you this: 10 workouts (but actually this is more like the inception of workouts, ‘cus each page features countless more) you can try daily. Bookmark this page folks, in case we’re in this for the long haul…