10 Free Home Workouts From Dubai Gyms That Are Actually Realistic

Working out at home, on your own is HARD.

No one’s denying it,  but there are small things you can do to make it more manageable:

  1. Gather your buds… on a call, obvs. (I haven’t been to the gym in weeks. I also hadn’t even considered working out at home. BUT this week, I braved a Zoom call with some gym-buddies et Voila, I now have TWO home workouts under my belt. Strength in numbers, people!
  2. Find an easy to follow home workout. One with minimum equipment and preferable if you have someone yelling at you to complete every move.

See, FOOL PROOF. And so we bring you this: 10 workouts  (but actually this is more like the inception of workouts, ‘cus each page features countless more) you can try daily. Bookmark this page folks, in case we’re in this for the long haul…

LEGGO!

10. The Peach Lab has a full library of home workouts!

For all fitness levels, this is a lite version of Peach Lab On Demand which provides a full library of home workouts. Get it done! Click here to get started.

9. Barry’s Bootcamp DXB – Barry’s at Home

Tune in daily at 10am for a 30 mins full body live workout – check them here

8. Get moving with this body movement series by Iconic Fitness, Dubai Marina

7. Yasir Khan is bringing the gym to the comfort of your home with nutrition advice and, you guessed it, home workouts

6. Whopper selection: You don’t need to be a member to access GymNation’s 800 online workouts

To access the classes for free, check GymNation ‘gram account and click on the Les Mills On Demand link in their profile

Who wants access to 800+ online workouts, that you can do from home WHENEVER you want? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Until gyms reopen, @gymnation_uae are giving EVERYONE in the UAE a FREE subscription to the world's best workouts, with the best instructors and music, through the @lesmillsondemand platform. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Get your UNLIMITED, FREE access to a huge library of strength, cardio, bodyweight, core, toning and flexibility classes and workouts by clicking on the link in our bio. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #GymNationUAE #ThePeoplesGym #uae #dxb #dxbfitness #mydubai #fitdubai #dubaifitness #dubaifitfam #uaefitness #dubailife #fitnessindubai #dubaifitfamily #dubaigyms#uaegyms #gymdubai #dubaiinstagram #dubai #dubaigym #dxblife #uaelife #dubaifitnesschallenge #gym #dubaigym 🇦🇪 #dubaiinstagram #lesmills #lesmillsondemand

5. There are bucketloads of home workout challenges from NRG fitness

Find them here

4. Expect no less than 6 live-streamed classes per day from one of the country’s biggest gym chains

Find Fitness First here

3. No gym? Inner Fight gives you ZERO excuse not to get a proper workout done

Find Inner Fight here

2. No equipment needed and you can still Crank it alllll the way up

Find Crank home workouts here

1. The famously sticky Warehouse Gym workouts can easily be done from your living room – yeow!

Find more here

Join @thekimblair 💪🏽👇🏽 1 min on each exercise x 2 rounds with 1 minute rest before the next section ———— 20 mountain climbers + 2 squat thrusters 5 3/4 squats + 5 squat jumps sit-up punch out ———— SUGU (sit-up, get-up) Lateral plank walk pushups Spider-Man Planks ———— 20 high knees + 2 burpees Single leg lunge jump 30s each side SSD (Single single double) crunches . Tag us in your photos of you training at home to be featured in our stories! 💪🏽 #WHGymCommunity . To view in widescreen, flip your phone or tap the link in our bio to watch on YouTube 🙌🏼 . PLEASE NOTE: It’s important to stay active and healthy at all times. But when you work out at home, you will not have one of our experienced trainers to guide and correct you through your workout. With that in mind, please do not over exert yourself and listen to your body. Please take the modification you need to avoid injury or strain. Only you know what is best for your body during these workouts.

Mood after seeing that level of energy

