10 Free Home Workouts From Dubai Gyms That Are Actually Realistic
Working out at home, on your own is HARD.
No one’s denying it, but there are small things you can do to make it more manageable:
- Gather your buds… on a call, obvs. (I haven’t been to the gym in weeks. I also hadn’t even considered working out at home. BUT this week, I braved a Zoom call with some gym-buddies et Voila, I now have TWO home workouts under my belt. Strength in numbers, people!
- Find an easy to follow home workout. One with minimum equipment and preferable if you have someone yelling at you to complete every move.
See, FOOL PROOF. And so we bring you this: 10 workouts (but actually this is more like the inception of workouts, ‘cus each page features countless more) you can try daily. Bookmark this page folks, in case we’re in this for the long haul…
LEGGO!
10. The Peach Lab has a full library of home workouts!
For all fitness levels, this is a lite version of Peach Lab On Demand which provides a full library of home workouts. Get it done! Click here to get started.
This is the kind of tips that really make a difference when you're working out 💪🏽 and the kind of tips you will learn during our classes of course! 🍑🥰
9. Barry’s Bootcamp DXB – Barry’s at Home
Tune in daily at 10am for a 30 mins full body live workout – check them here
8. Get moving with this body movement series by Iconic Fitness, Dubai Marina
7. Yasir Khan is bringing the gym to the comfort of your home with nutrition advice and, you guessed it, home workouts
Here’s my favorite explosive chest combination (isolation, compound and Plyometrics). It’s a 3 exercise workout with maximum impact that proves that home workouts don’t have to be complicated! —————————————— Do 10 reps of each per round with a total of 10 rounds.Give it a try and let me know what you think in the comments below. —————————————- 10 x lying dumbbell fly 10 x lying dumbbell press 10 x clap push ups —————————————- For PT, online programs and group sessions: tybnow.com or transform@tybnow.com
6. Whopper selection: You don’t need to be a member to access GymNation’s 800 online workouts
To access the classes for free, check GymNation ‘gram account and click on the Les Mills On Demand link in their profile
Who wants access to 800+ online workouts, that you can do from home WHENEVER you want? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Until gyms reopen, @gymnation_uae are giving EVERYONE in the UAE a FREE subscription to the world's best workouts, with the best instructors and music, through the @lesmillsondemand platform. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Get your UNLIMITED, FREE access to a huge library of strength, cardio, bodyweight, core, toning and flexibility classes and workouts by clicking on the link in our bio.
5. There are bucketloads of home workout challenges from NRG fitness
Find them here
TABATA : 20" on / 10" off **Make sure you do a 2 min WARM UP up before hitting play. Tabata 20" on / 10" off – Touch Squat Jump – Hollow Body – Burpee – Plank – Jumping Jacks – Push up – Half Burpee – Side Lunge Repeat 4 times, and have fun 💪✨
4. Expect no less than 6 live-streamed classes per day from one of the country’s biggest gym chains
Hello April! 😍 Starting from tomorrow, we're doing it even bigger for you! 🔥 🔥 🔥 Everyday, we will be live streaming 6 CLASSES on our Instagram Live so you can be sure to get your workout in and stay active, healthy and happy! SWIPE 👉🏽 to see our schedule for the next few days! 💯
3. No gym? Inner Fight gives you ZERO excuse not to get a proper workout done
2. No equipment needed and you can still Crank it alllll the way up
Find Crank home workouts here
FULL BODY WORKOUT 💦 No equipment needed, no excuses 👇 Round 1 (each exercise 1 minute x4 rounds)👇 – Knee to squat jump – Cross body knee to elbow – Hand release pushup into rotational plank – Rotational crunches Rest 2 minutes Round 2 (each exercise 1 minute x4 rounds)👇 – Side lunges – Toe touches – Side walk pushups – Russian twists Rest 2 minutes Finisher: AMRAP 👉 4 minutes as many rounds as you can👇 – 10 Burpees – 10 Air squats – 10 Mountain climbers
1. The famously sticky Warehouse Gym workouts can easily be done from your living room – yeow!
Join @thekimblair 💪🏽👇🏽 1 min on each exercise x 2 rounds with 1 minute rest before the next section ———— 20 mountain climbers + 2 squat thrusters 5 3/4 squats + 5 squat jumps sit-up punch out ———— SUGU (sit-up, get-up) Lateral plank walk pushups Spider-Man Planks ———— 20 high knees + 2 burpees Single leg lunge jump 30s each side SSD (Single single double) crunches . To view in widescreen, flip your phone or tap the link in our bio to watch on YouTube 🙌🏼 . PLEASE NOTE: It's important to stay active and healthy at all times. But when you work out at home, you will not have one of our experienced trainers to guide and correct you through your workout. With that in mind, please do not over exert yourself and listen to your body. Please take the modification you need to avoid injury or strain. Only you know what is best for your body during these workouts.