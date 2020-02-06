Got AED15k To Splash? 6 Of The Most ‘DUBAI’ Valentine’s Day Offers In 2020

You’ve clicked this post for one of two reasons You’re looking for a totally extra way to treat bae You’re broke and alone but just wanna know what a Dubai extra Valentine’s Day actually is Either way, you’ve come to the right place. Have AED15 k to blow? We’ve got you sorted. Bored and want to see how the other half live? Here for that too. Expectation VS reality right here

6. Valentine’s Day at Ossiano: Dine with the fishies and go gold for AED15,000 Packages here start from AED720 and there are four available, but we ain’t here for the regular. All eyes on the platinum dinner package. For AED15,000, bringeth you bae and tuck into a 7-course menu including free-flow Dom Perignon Brut, premium seating in the platinum zone and there’s even a DIVER with a personalized message. Can you even?! Dishes include Gillardeau oyster, Alaskan king crab and langoustine with bouillabaisse. Mmmnmmmm. When? February 14, Dinner seating 6.30pm-10pm

5. A private romantic Valentine’s beach dinner at the Royal Beach Have AED4,200 to splurge? Then this is as magical as it gets. Looking like something out of a magazine, this is a candlelit cabana at The Palm’s Royal Beach, Atlantis The Palm featuring dreamy uninterrupted views of the iconic Palm Island. Munch wise, you’ll enjoy canapés of oysters, foie gras and caviar upon arrival, followed by seven courses, plus premium bubbles, and a violinist… (OF COURSE there’s a violinist). This is for MAX 8 couples, so get your booking in fast. When? February 14m 7.30 – 10.30pm

4. A boujee beach club day at Nikki Beach for two will set you back AED7,000 Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai is a brand that speaks for itself. And they’re wrapping up the day of love, so you don’t have to. The private pool villa package includes a massage treatment at Nikki Spa’s exclusive couple suite, (cahuuuttte!) in a totally romantic villa setup. You’ll have complimentary brekkie for two at Cafe Nikki, access to Nikki Beach, welcome drinks and a comp bottle of Nikki Beach Rosé K, so basically, the dream

3. A private cabana at the luxurious DRIFT beach club Vally’s Day falls on a Friday, which means you may need to make speicl day plans too. Luckily, DRIFT has got you. The luxury beach club at the One&Only has private cabanas available exclusively for couples… the price even includes a bottle of bubble and 25% discount on couples’ treatments at the One&Only Spa… CUTE! When? Friday, February 14th How much? AED1,000

2. Dine under the stars in Dubai Marina for AED3,000 Find a more romantic view than Dubai Marina by night… we’ll wait. Thought so! InterContinental Dubai Marina is PERFECTLY situated for a night under the stars. A glistening backdrop, 39 floors up, a table for 2, six courses, red carpet, candlelit table, champers, a takehome jewellry gift, roses and chocolate-dipped strawberries to take home. And are you tempted yet?! Bring a mate, this sounds dreamy! When? Friday, February 14th from 7.30pm