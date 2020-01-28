A UAE-Based Photographer Smashes Messaging In Magazine Covers In An Empowering Way

Waleed Shah, a UAE-based photographer, has been the talk of the town again following yet another powerful campaign exuded through his photography. Shah breaks barriers, by adding a sarcastic take on prominent magazine covers and their content; with a rather inspiring underlining message.

The new photo series is called ‘Magazine Covers’, where he incorporates the ‘magazine aesthetic’ that we all know and love, but mixing the content that people might have been thinking about but never actually see on published covers.

‘Magazine Covers’ is a photo campaign that features real people, real context with topics we never really see magazines cover

Shooting in different countries, with a variety of different people, Waleed touched upon social stigmas, especially those revolving ‘traditional beauty ideals’ or what makes a person a ‘big deal.’