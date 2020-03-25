20 Online Grocery Shopping Sites In Dubai
Bookmark this page: A list of 20 online grocery shopping sites and general food delivery sites in Dubai.
You can probably list a couple of big-name stores or apps that do online delivery, but as the city adjusts to #stayin’home for your protection against COVID-19, the number of people using online grocery delivery is about to increase.
So if your go-to store is busy, rest assured there are heaps of options to choose from, via this list compiled by Dubai Economic Department…
Here are 20 online grocery shopping and food delivery sites in Dubai
18. noon
You will soon be able to shop the entire Dubai Mall virtually, on noon.com
View this post on Instagram
Great news🎉. We are now delivering from @union.coop Al Barsha in Dubai! Order all your grocery needs from the best stores with Swan💙 خبر جميل لقد أضفنا @union.coop إلى قائمتنا اطلب كل احتياجاتك من البقالة عن طريق سوان 💙 #groceryshopping #grocerydeliveryapp #swanapp #shopwithswan