20 Online Grocery Shopping Sites In Dubai

Bookmark this page: A list of 20 online grocery shopping sites and general food delivery sites in Dubai.

You can probably list a couple of big-name stores or apps that do online delivery, but as the city adjusts to #stayin’home for your protection against COVID-19, the number of people using online grocery delivery is about to increase.

So if your go-to store is busy, rest assured there are heaps of options to choose from, via this list compiled by Dubai Economic Department…

Here are 20 online grocery shopping and food delivery sites in Dubai