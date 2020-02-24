The 10 Most Delicious Spots For Pancakes In Dubai In 2020

Tuesday is PANCAKE DAY and to celebrate the deliciousness that is the humble pancake, we bring you this. 10 places that go above and beyond to hero dish that’s so simple but so, sooooooo good. French crepes, or American stacks. We got you for both. How did Lovin Dubai choose the final list? Finalists were selected from all across Dubai

Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating

The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across Dubai, please do let us know!

The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered

10. Eggspectation, various locations Mmmmm, mmmm, mmmm. This is a lesson in big brekkie portions done right. The ‘high rise’ pancake stake is the dish of dreams but they’ve also got a savoury crepe corner menu that would make even the French proud. Where? The Beach Dubai, CityWalk Dubai More information about Eggspectation here

9. Cocoa Room, various locations If you’re not going to munch through a stack of pancakes on the ‘reg, make the days you DO do it, one to remember. This resto has an indulgent pancake menu with ten DELISH (and gluten-free) options to choose from, from buttermilk and banana nut, to brownie and tres leche… Gang’s ALL here. Where? Galleria Mall and Al Wasl Road More info about Cocoa Room here.

8. Denny’s, various locations To curate this list, Lovin does numerous polls across Twitter, IG, and FB and the one Amerian chain that kept popping up? DENNY’S! If you’re here for the all-out pure #Merica potions, Denny’s has got you. Prepare to roll out. Where? SZR, Al Ghurair Centre, City Centre Deira, Festival Plaza More info about Denny’s here

7. Arrows and Sparrows Cafe, The Greens This neighbourhood cafe stack is a constant on Lovin’s annual pancakes top 10 list. Why? ‘Cus this gluten-free choccie stack comes with Nutella mousse kit kat chunks (mmmmmmm) and dripping in chocolate sauce YES! Where? The Greens More info about Arrows and Sparrows here

Two words:

6. Sarabeth’s, various locations If it’s a classic American pancake stack you crave, from a legendary NYC brekkie spot, Sarabeth’s has got you. They’ve got two options; one is traditional, the other is a sweet pick-me-u. It’s a lemon ricotta stack with fresh blueberries and salted strawberry raspberry butter. Dreamy. Where? Mall of the Emirates and City Walk More info about Sarabeth’s here

5. Amongst Few Cafe, Jumeirah Beach Road Two words: Amongst Few. A few more words: Vegan, gluten-free pancakes! The banana pancakes give us Jack Johnson vibes but it’s the Vegan stack that’ll get your attention. A switch-up from your classic toppings, the vegan flaxseed stack comes with passion fruit yoghurt, kiwi, ‘avo, fresh passion fruit, dark choc shavings and blueberries. YUMMMMMM! Where? Jumeirah Beach Road More info about Amongst Few here

4. IHOP, various locations You better believe IHOP made this list. LOADS of you voted for the International House of Pancakes, (I mean if you’re going to do one thing, you better be doing it right). Cupcake pancakes, Cinn-a-stack pancakes, all-you-can-eat-pancakes, they even do strange variations of crepes including a Sloppy Joe Bolognese crepes (yup, it’s a thing). Got a weird pancake craving? IHOP has GOT CHOO. Where? Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, JBR, Jebel Ali More info about IHOP here

3. Mom’s Crepe, China Court, Ibn Battuta Mall This is a food truck that serves up traditional French crepes with an Arabic twist. All about the journey of the crepe, (it was created in France and perfected in Lebanon after all!) take a moment of appreciation for the only place in town giving you crepes featuring Zaa’tar and Cheese! Where? China Court, Ibn Battuta Mall, you’ll also find it at various locations thanks to its four wheels

2. Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina FINALLY! A well-deserved French mention in this list. Bistro Des Arts is a quaint French resto in Dubai Marina which serves up typical French crepes at GREAT prices. Cooked just like you’d hope them to be, these are slim and light and you can have them just with sugar (AED15) or add extra toppings like strawberries, banana or salted butter caramel. #Sugarlemonplease Where? Dubai Marina More info about Bistro Des Arts here

Drumroll please for a place in town whipping up fresh stacks of pancakes on the daily that are even better than your momma makes