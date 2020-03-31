The UAE WIll NOT Start Recording Calls And Monitoring Social Media From Tomorrow

Today, Lovin Dubai’s dms were flooded.

And one message that stood out was an official-looking document that was ‘stamped’ by Dubai Government and stated all calls would be recorded and saved from tomorrow, and all social media including WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook would be monitored.

OF COURSE, residents were worried, but fortunately, Dubai Media Office is working hard to stamp out rumours and swiftly shot down this alert as false.

A fake alert went viral this afternoon

Fake news: Dubai denies the authenticity of the new communication regulations

The @CDA_Dubai denies the authenticity of a circular being shared on social media regarding "new communication regulations." These measures, specifically related to phone conversations and the use of platforms such as WhatsApp, Twitter & Facebook, are entirely fabricated. #Dubai pic.twitter.com/M0dYV9svHI — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 31, 2020

People thanked Dubai for the update

Thank you, I don't know why people circulate this without authenticating. It's so obvious it was fake but ppl still circulating. — Mahvish Niazi (@Mahvish55) March 31, 2020

There are no words to describe the people who waste their time making these