The UAE Will NOT Start Recording Calls And Monitoring Social Media From Tomorrow
The UAE WIll NOT Start Recording Calls And Monitoring Social Media From Tomorrow
Today, Lovin Dubai’s dms were flooded.
And one message that stood out was an official-looking document that was ‘stamped’ by Dubai Government and stated all calls would be recorded and saved from tomorrow, and all social media including WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook would be monitored.
OF COURSE, residents were worried, but fortunately, Dubai Media Office is working hard to stamp out rumours and swiftly shot down this alert as false.
A fake alert went viral this afternoon
Fake news: Dubai denies the authenticity of the new communication regulations
The @CDA_Dubai denies the authenticity of a circular being shared on social media regarding “new communication regulations.” These measures, specifically related to phone conversations and the use of platforms such as WhatsApp, Twitter & Facebook, are entirely fabricated.
The @CDA_Dubai denies the authenticity of a circular being shared on social media regarding "new communication regulations." These measures, specifically related to phone conversations and the use of platforms such as WhatsApp, Twitter & Facebook, are entirely fabricated. #Dubai pic.twitter.com/M0dYV9svHI
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 31, 2020
People thanked Dubai for the update
Thank you, I don't know why people circulate this without authenticating. It's so obvious it was fake but ppl still circulating.
— Mahvish Niazi (@Mahvish55) March 31, 2020
There are no words to describe the people who waste their time making these
What on earth possesses people to try and make these difficult times even more difficult by suggesting such things is beyond me!
I'm quite sure Dubai Media would not be as grammatically incorrect as "adhere ON these rules" as the fake news suggests! LOL😁
— James Roberts (@JamesRo59098469) March 31, 2020