The Top 10 Moments When HH Sheikh Hamdan Proved He’s King Of The Gram

As if you needed reminding, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s Crown Prince continues to serve Dubai with some Insta bangers. And from sharing adorable family moments, the best-est photos of Dubai and vacay inspo’ GOALS, here are 10 moments proving why he’s the undisputed king of the ‘gram.

10. He doesn’t go on regular holidays. He takes adventurous vacations, which give the rest of us travel goals for an entire year. Exhibit A: A 2019 trip to Scotland

9. His sunset pics are better than ours

8. Dubai’s Crown Prince is a famous poet, he writes poetry under the name Fazza and sometimes recites them on the ‘gram

7. He posts about the big events. Like joining the people of Dubai and hitting the streets for the one-of-a-kind SZR run

6. Going above and beyond to get that perfect #fogshot – not going to lie, rather him than me

5. When he showed his animal whisperer skills, proving his camels Emaar and Fares actually understand him

4. The falcon is the national bird of the UAE and Dubai’s Crown Prince reps the importance of falconry in Arab tradition- with some seriously slick camera footage

3. When he captured the annular solar eclipse in the most beautiful light

2. ‘Cus he documents adorable family moments with his Dad, ruler of Dubai

1. Fazza sits on the Dubai Sports Council, be he also practices what he preaches – and took part in the 2019 Gov Games, a challenging obstacle course that put his team up against top international government teams Need some fitness inspo’ in your life? Follow Faz3 on IG.

Trying to figure how you can up you ‘gram game to Fazza level