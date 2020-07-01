Stop Everything: Here Are The Top 5 Events Happening This Weekend
Don’t know what to do this weekend? Here are the most exciting events happening in Dubai right now.
If you’re not into partying, go to a workshop or a pop-up event that supports homegrown businesses.
You only get two days off the whole week, spend it wisely!
This is the vibe I need for the weekend
5. Head start your weekend at Pizza Express
The Stage brunch at Pizza Express JLT and Pizza Express Live Businesses Bay will continue every Thursday from 7 pm to 10 pm.
If you’re looking for a laidback Thursday night with great food and quality live music, Pizza Express is where you need to be.
Due to social distancing guidelines, up to six people are allowed per table
Prices
Non-alcoholic AED 199
House beverages including free bubbles upgrades AED 299
More info here
View this post on Instagram
Winner winner Grand Chicken Caesar dinner. 🥗👍 Enjoy 25% off your total bill. Valid for dine-in and delivery. Order online, link in bio. قم بتجربة سلطة غراند سيزر الدجاج على العشاء واستمتع ب 25% خصم على إجمالي الفاتورة، متوفر داخل المطعم ولطلبات التوصيل. اطلب عبر الإنترنت، اللينك في البيو #pizzaexpressuae #caesarsalad #promotion #chicken
4. Make sure your stomachs are empty because Toshi is having an all you can eat offer!
Toshi is an Asian restaurant located in Grand Millennium Hotel. There is a different set menu every day from 7 pm to 11 pm.
Saturday & Wednesday: Thai & Chinese Night
Sunday, Tuesday & Thursday: Sushi Night
Monday & Friday: Asian Night
You get to eat unlimited sushi, salads, soups, sharing platters, selection of main courses, and unlimited beverages. This is probably the best weekend brunch offer so far.
Prices
Soft drinks AED195
House beverages AED 299
More info here
View this post on Instagram
Zoom in and see the details. A beauty. Indulge in our Sushi & Sashimi Night today until 11:00pm. For reservation or more information, call us on 04 423 4170 or email fbreservations.gmhd@millenniumhotels.com #GrandMillenniumDubai #MillenniumMEA #WeClean #WeCare #WeWelcome #ToshiDubai #Beautiful #MissYouAll #WeMissYou #WeAreBack #WeAreOpen #StayPositive #ZomatoUAE #FoodLover #Foodie #DubaiFood #Sushi #Sashimi #Delicious #Hungry #Emirates #BurjKhalifa #DubaiMall #MyDubai #Dubai #UAE
3. Pass the kindness with Rove Hotels
Rove Hotels has launched it’s ‘Pass It On’ initiative. Guests can book a stay at any Rove Hotel and receive a free stay to give away to a family member, friend, colleague, or someone in need.
The package includes an overnight stay with breakfast and an equal stay to give away all for AED 199. Book your stay via rovehotels.com.
Rove hotels were even featured on Reuters for converting its bedrooms and workspace for people to book and work from to help businesses affected by COVID-19.
Thank you, Rove Hotels, for keeping the spirit of kindness alive!
More info here
2. Up your insta game with Gulf Photo Plus’s new Workshop
This workshop is about photography for social media. The class will take place on Friday from 10 am to 12:30 pm.
This workshop will teach you how to achieve higher engagement and results.
If you want to know deeper about social media, this class will teach you the theory behind what makes a successful social media account. Learn how to shoot effectively and economically with your mobile phone.
This class is open to everyone and does not require prior knowledge of photography. Make your Instagram account stand out with this workshop’s tips and tricks.
More info here
View this post on Instagram
@ziedbromdhane’s first book, West of Life, explores declining mining towns in the east of his country, Tunisia. Reflecting with humor, intimacy and surreality, he creates a complex and thoughtful portrait of a largely unknown region.⠀ ⠀ We’re pleased to announce that we have added this work to our bookshop — and we’re feeling nostalgic thinking about the @arabdocphotography group exhibition ‘𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐔𝐬‘, that we exhibited in Concrete, @alserkalavenue during GPP Photo Week 2019. ⠀ Ben Romdhane’s West of Life was part of this exhibition.⠀ ⠀ Follow the link in our bio to learn more, and order now with shipping free above AED250, and just AED25 below that.⠀ ⠀ “——————⠀ 𝘡𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘉𝘦𝘯 𝘙𝘰𝘮𝘥𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘦 (𝘣. 1981, 𝘛𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘢) 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘱𝘩𝘦𝘳. 𝘐𝘯 2011 𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘤𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘱𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘱𝘩𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰𝘫𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘮. 𝘏𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘦𝘹𝘩𝘪𝘣𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘦 𝘝𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘛𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘢 (𝘈𝘳𝘭𝘦𝘴 2013), 𝘈𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘙𝘦𝘷𝘰𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 (𝘞𝘩𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘉𝘰𝘹, 𝘕𝘠 2013), 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘡𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘴 𝘥’𝘈𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦 (𝘊𝘭𝘢𝘳𝘬 𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘦, 𝘉𝘰𝘮𝘣𝘢𝘺 2013), 𝘬𝘶𝘴𝘩𝘵𝘪 (𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘥𝘦 𝘭𝘢 𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘦, 𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘴 2013 ), 𝘧𝘰𝘵𝘰𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘣𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯 𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘯 𝘊𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘗𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘱𝘩𝘺 (𝘏𝘰𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘯 , 𝘜𝘚𝘈 2014), 𝘚𝘢𝘩𝘦𝘭 (1×1 𝘎𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘺 , 𝘋𝘶𝘣𝘢𝘪 2014), 𝘛𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘦 (𝘔𝘜𝘊𝘌𝘔, 𝘔𝘢𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘦 2015). 𝘏𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘗𝘖𝘗𝘊𝘈𝘗 𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘥 (𝘈𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘤 𝘐𝘮𝘢𝘨𝘦, 𝘉𝘢𝘴𝘦𝘭, 2015) 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘧𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘐𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘢 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘋é𝘨𝘢𝘨𝘦. 𝘏𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘋𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘗𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘱𝘩𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘚𝘢𝘣𝘢𝘢 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘯 (2010), 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘍𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘢 (2011), 𝘢 𝘥𝘰𝘤𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘮 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘈𝘳𝘢𝘣 𝘚𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯 𝘛𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘢. 𝘉𝘦𝘯 𝘙𝘰𝘮𝘥𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘯 𝘞𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘗𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰’𝘴 2013 𝘙𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦.⠀ ——————”⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #GPP #GulfPhotoPlus
1. Support a small local business at Ripe Market
The Ripe Market has launched the Ripe Retail Pop Up at the Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah. The pop-up event is held every weekend from 10 am to 7 pm.
The Ripe Retail Pop Up started on June 19 and will last till October 24, 2020. Each week 15 to 20 small businesses participate in the pop-up.
This pop-up event has everything from fashion, art, homeware, and food products. This is a great opportunity to support homegrown businesses.
More info here
View this post on Instagram
Join every weekend for the Ripe Retail Pop-up at the Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah from 10am – 7pm on the Ground Floor outside Depachika Food Hall. Discover hardworking and talented makers coming together to create a unique shopping experience including fashion, art, jewelry, homeware, delicious tasty treats and more, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. It is an opportunity for the community to come together to support homegrown businesses on a weekly basis. #riperetailpopup #nakheelmall #livelovenakheelmall #dubaibusiness #smedxb #supportlocaldubai #retaildubai #popupdubai #mydubai #visitdubai #ripemarket #mydubai #dxbbusiness #shoppingdubai #shoppinguae #shoppingdxb #photography #lifestyle #dubailifestyle #dubaiphotos #dubailife
Heading out? Don’t forget to wear your mask!
Who said masks aren’t fashionable? Popular Dubai influencer Mr.Moudz collaborated with Collars and Cuffs to create his own line of reusable masks. After every purchase, the proceeds will go to Mawaheb from Beautiful People, which will continue to give People of Determination a platform to create their art and speak their truth.
Get the family pack of 3 from Collars and Cuffs for AED 240.00.
Buy a pack of 5 Reusable Face Masks with breathing valves for those who easily feel claustrophobic after prolonged hours of use.
Get it on Amazon for AED 32.99.