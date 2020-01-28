The Top 10 Refreshing Activities To Knock Away The Cobwebs In Dubai

This post won’t harp on about resolutions you should make, or goals you need to achieve for the new year. We’re not about that here. All we know it’s been a longggg month but that doesn’t mean it’s got to be a dull one. Forget brunches, this is about 10 fresh air and FUN activities that will give you life

10. Try a hit workout A standard one to start. But the natural endorphins that will RAGE after you complete a high-intensity interval training workout are unlike any other. And like how new gym gear always gives me the motivation to work out (what’s with that?) maybe a new gym will tempt you? Check out Studio Republik, a sister to Sports City’s mammoth Fit Republik, an indoor boot camp GUARANTEES to dust off those cobwebs.

9. Help an animal shelter out Do good, feel good. Shelters in the UAE are crying out for an extra pairs of hands and you can donate your time by taking part in walks or donate some dolla to ensure these shelters stay open.

8. A massage… in your home A treat. Why not. Dubai peeps work hard and you’ve got tonnes of options for great value deals. You can even book a masseuse to come to your home, the ultimateeee luxury, AMIRITE?!

7. Book in a yoga class, or try gong meditation Whatever style works best for you, the powerful emotional and physical benefits of yoga goes without saying. Try a regular class, book an outdoor session or why not mix it up and try a gong meditation class? Find one at Zen Yoga, a 60-min meditation to the medley of gongs and various ancient and therapeutic sound healing instruments which aims to release emotional blocks and assist your spiritual evolution. Zen Yoga information here

6. Go to a comedy night Nothing beats a night of good comedy, and one that’s bringing the best comics in the region (read: guaranteed belly laughs) is unmissable. UBK has announced a new quiz night. Coming to you every Monday in February with quiz master Arzoo Malhotra ready to put your general trivia knowledge to the test. AED500 for the winner. Get involved!

5. Marie Kondo your life Why is Marie Kondo not trending on Netflix when we need her most. Too broke to go out this month? Up your adulting game and take inspo from the one and only Marie Kondo and spring clean your home. Just ask yourself one thing: Does this (*fill this space with something you moved to Dubai with and is still taking up room in your home and your life years later) fill you with joy? This can be used for apartment clutter, relationship, or work advice… you’re the boss.

4. Try ‘The Slimming Experience by Carole’ It’s got a name that begs questions, The Slimming Experience by Carole’ is the only clinic in Dubai that specialises in Activéa and it boasts advanced slimming tech. This is a boutique clinic, complete with dietary consultations, drainage massages and the best-in-class slimming treatments to help clients reach their goal silhouettes. Headed up by Carole who has three decades of experience in body sharing and dietary consultation, she provides a fab and uniquely personal experience. Massages, body scrubs, facials, LOTS of tempting revival options right here. More information about The Experience here.

3. Try wakeboarding Wakey wakey, for the best early-riser activity in town. Wake up before sunrise and hop on a speed boat in Dubai Marina for an hour of fun that’ll seriously make you question your core strength… But, trust us, it’s a lot of fun too!

2. Visit Hatta – A no brainer! We could wax lyrical about the splendour that is Hatta. A mountainous terrain located just an hour from Dubai, complete with a bucketload of activities that are PERFECT for adventure lovers! Hiking, kayaking, off-roading, cute camping ops, gang’s ALL HERE.

1. New year, new you, new skin, who dis? The UFO by FOREO was the one beauty product we all wanted under our Christmas stockings, alas, if Santa didn’t bring one why not treat YOURSELF to your newest skin obsession, the world’s most sophisticated smart mask treatment, the UFO. Trust us, this works for you on those days your skin needs an ‘oomph’ and the whole treatment takes just 90 seconds. You asked, FOREO answered! So, this is a TOTAL facial treatment in just 90 seconds, that gets all the hard to reach facial spots that a sheet mask just ain’t hitting. And the best part? Pairing your UFO face mask with the FOREO app makes the most of your beauty routine, with pre-programmed Korean masks in the Skin Rehab Collection. To use, simply clip your UFO mask into place and press to activate the treatment you desire. Once you scan a mask, the app offers the best lights treatment to suit the ingredients in the mask you chose (wooh!). Then, glide the UFO across your skin using circular motions. Use your fingers to gently pat any remaining moisture, et voila!