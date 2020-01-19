The Top 10 Dubai Landmarks You Need To Check Out In 2020

Dubai, an Emirate and standalone city of its own, is equipped with many landmarks- two being the largest mall AND tower in the world. So it’s pretty obvious that if you’re looking to tour a place, this would be the ultimate city. Now, there’s no definitive means of ranking these landmarks but we’ll consolidate it in a Top 10 list- in case you need an idea on what to cover for the ‘Tour Guide of Dubai 101’ basics, trust us, this will come in handy. If you’ve more suggestions, let us know in the comments below so they can be added as supplementary places to visit in this article. Image Credits: Instagram/ @lounelnievalesphotography, @dubaiframe and @hadafazzeh

10. Deira Clock Tower The OG of Dubai landmarks is the Dubai Clocktower located in a Deira roundabout. Before the high rises and modernity that is Dubai today, this was one of the main landmarks of the Emirate. You can find it between Umm Hurrair Road and route D89.

9. Al Fahidi Fort This museum houses authentic antiques from old Dubai, like pottery, weapons, tombs and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by keiko.k (@kk_trip_77) on Jan 17, 2020 at 3:01pm PST

8. Tolerance Bridge Inaugurated on November 16, 2017, the Tolerance Bridge to mark the International Day for Tolerance that falls on the same day yearly.

7. Ain Dubai Set to be the world’s tallest Ferris wheel is set to open in 2020, in parallel with the launch of Expo 2020.

6. Atlantis, The Palm Ahhh, the Atlantis, there’s really nothing like it…

5. Museum of the Future You’ve probs driven past this beauty when driving down Sheikh Zayed Road, and yes, if you’ve wondered what this awesome looking architecture is: it is the Museum of the Future. Scheduled to open this year, there’s no denying how legendary this landmark will be once fully complete.

4. Dubai Frame Located in Zaabel Park is the new Dubai Frame, being regarded as the ‘biggest picture frame on the planet.’

3. Burj Al Arab Burj Al Arab is the sail-shaped building on an island praised for being a 7-star luxury hotel. FAB!

2. The Dubai Mall The second-largest mall by total land area and the 26th largest shopping mall in the world, The Dubai Mall is another iconic landmark in the city. Its fountains, layout, LOADS of international, regional and local stores and endless options for dining make it a haven for mall-goers.