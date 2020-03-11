Top 10 Things To Do When You Go On A Roadtrip To Hatta
Oh Hatta, the dreamers’ destination- only an hour and a half drive away from Dubai, yet proves to be the ultimate escape for most residents.
That’s what’s so fascinating about this Emirate, you get the skylines, towering heights and fabulous F&B, but you’re also just a short ride away from nature: the mountains, sound of the trees and that oasis desert life- all in one. Chances are you’ve been to Hatta, but have you truly ticked off everything there is to do?
Here’s a list of things you can do on your next trip
10. Obviously, kayak on the water dam
There’s nothing more peaceful. There are different types too; unless you don’t want to go through it alone.
9. A MUST: have Tanoor Laham (meat)
Type in: Tanoor Laham on Google Maps and prepare to change your life with the best Emarati food that hits the soul, and is a budget-friendly.
8. Check out Hatta Hill Park
A park on a hill that overlooks the old traditional homes and schools in Hatta.
Just beauts.
7. BE a daredevil and go on the bike track
6. Go and discover all there is to know about honey (not your boo)
…at the Hatta Honey Bee Garden!
5. Go horseback riding (there’s no better view than Hatta for it!)
For more info on this, click here.
4. Stay overnight in a trailer by the Hajjar mountains
3. Grab the squad and partake in a round of Gelball
This is all you need for an action-packed weekend!
More info here.
2. Archery? That’s one for the books
Dare to test yourself in archery? Head to Hatta Wadi Hub and GO!
1. You didn’t do Hatta if you didn’t hike (at least once)
Trust us, it’s worth it.