Top 10 Things To Do When You Go On A Roadtrip To Hatta

Oh Hatta, the dreamers’ destination- only an hour and a half drive away from Dubai, yet proves to be the ultimate escape for most residents.

That’s what’s so fascinating about this Emirate, you get the skylines, towering heights and fabulous F&B, but you’re also just a short ride away from nature: the mountains, sound of the trees and that oasis desert life- all in one. Chances are you’ve been to Hatta, but have you truly ticked off everything there is to do?

Here’s a list of things you can do on your next trip