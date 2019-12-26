Festive Weekend Fun: Top 6 Ways To Spend The Last Weekend Of The Decade

Anyone else low-key freaking out with the coming weekend being THE LAST weekend of the decade? The pressure to make it a memorable one is kinda high don’t ya think? It’s up to you though, to make this ordinary weekend an iconic one to remember for the ages or just let it pass and watch the dates fly by. Don’t be the latter of the two and CHOOSE to make it an extraordinary end to a wonderful decade with all your near and dear ones! From fulfiling your wishlist items by shopping at ridiculously discounted prices to spending an evening visiting Santa at his grotto down at Bluewaters, here is all the low down for this weekend’s festive filled fun.

6. Kickstart your weekend shopping at the 12-hour SALE at six of Majid Al Futtaim’s (MAF) malls on Thursday, December 26, from noon until midnight Santa might not have fulfilled your wishlist but the 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) sure will this Thursday! The DSF that’s all set to roll out on December 26 and 27 will commence with a 12-hour sale, which offers 25-90% off at six MAF malls. Participating malls include: Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, My City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha.

5. Spend the weekend enjoying the festivities at FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel: a hotel where celebrations take on a whole new meaning With it being Xmas week and the weekend right before NYE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah is offering a variety of festive offerings at both of its fab hotels. Enjoy a true treat at party hotspot FIVE Palm Jumeirah or a party to remember at new local FIVE Jumeirah Village, start scrolling and booking because these parties are set to be booked out quick. From a budget-friendly hangout to a romantic-esque moment or whatever it may be, chances are there’s an option for everybody, families and friends alike. For more info call, 04 455 9989 or email fpjd.dining@fivehotelsandresorts.com.

4. Indulge in a delightful cheeky brunch at Trader Vics, JBR Full of Tiki Puka Pukas (you can’t say that enough) and unlimited Mai Tais, Trader Vic’s Cheeky Tiki Brunch is godsent for those in need of a wack escape from their everyday routine. Chacha, sip, eat and vibe at the Polynesian-themed resto-bar is located in central JBR for AED375 per person, a premium package includes fresh seafood, sushi, Asian fusion dishes and a delectable dessert station with different puddings AND a chocolate fountain and, are you ready for this… unlimited Mai Tais and Tiki Puka Pukas. Located at LP Level, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah. For more info, call 04 318 2530 or book it online, here.

3. After two days full of raging fun, chill out and pig out at the brill Lovin Dubai Cruise Saturday brunch partaayyyy Take our word, there’s no better way to spend your Saturdays than by chilling out on the decks and enjoying the windy fresh sea breeze. Fours hours of fun and food aboard The Lotus Mega Yacht is sure to turn that mellow Saturday into a sixer! The Cruise departs from Dubai Marina, every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. Enjoy from a range of facilities, a pool, a cinema, a BBQ a buffet, a DJ, drinks and so much more is ready for you, your family and your mates. Tickets start from AED199. To get your tickets, click here.

2. Run around Bluewaters Dubai for a fun-filled festive spirited weekend with the dear fam The magical Bluewaters is going through an EXTREME festive makeover just for YOU! Find a piece of the North Pole at the wonderland at Bluewaters, where it’ll be food, entertainment, activities and prizes GALORE. The Winter Market all set for you to cherry-pick from is no joke as you can stroll through the scenic venue and enjoy to your heart’s content. Along with the festive market are tons of games and creative Christmas workshops (from cookie decorating, face painting to making ’em Christmas cards) hooked up for the little ones and their mamas and daddys. From Thursday, December 12, 2019, until Wednesday, January 1 2020. Times: 4pm to 11pm on weekdays, and 4pm to 12am from Thursday to Saturday. For more deets, click here.

