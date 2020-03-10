د . إAEDSRر . س

Sound On: The 23 Tunes Dubai Music Heads Should Have On REPEAT

You found it!

The mix of tunes, that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life.

Concerts cancelled? No problem, this is the Dubai playlist you should have on REPEAT

via GIPHY

23. To start: A whopper tune taking the do-re-mi’s to a whole other level of choonage

do re mi, Blackbear

22. PURE love for this pure country love song

Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, Mark Ronson

21. The only love song love-sick puppies want to hear IRL

What If I Told You That I Love You, Ali Gatie

20. 007. Billie Eilish. No words for this amount of musical perfection

No Time To Die, Billie Eilish

19. A tribute to her brother about fame. Where did Billie Eilish come from and how can we protect her?

everything i wanted, Billie Eilish

18. EVERYTHING from this man is deserving of your attention

After Hours, The Weeknd

17. Bow down to queen Dua for this

Physical,  Dua Lipa

16. The one that sounds like a 70s revival and we are HERE for it

Blinding Lights, The Weeknd

15. Seriously powerful lyrics for the song that was dedicated to “all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day”

To Die For, Sam Smith

14. TURN UP the mood with this dancefloor tune

Meleğim, Soolking & Dadju

13. This is one Monster tune. From the best

Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) Eminem

12. Released in 2018, HOW are we only obsessing over this tune now?

Mine, Bazzi

11. Posty, Future and Halsey… nuff said

Die For Me (feat. Future & Halsey), Post Malone

10. It’s not Yummy. It’s better

I Don’t Care, Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

9. Saying what needs to be said for women everywhere

Don’t Call Me Up, Mabel

8. HANDS DOWN the catchiest tune on this list

Zemër, Soolking & Dhurata Dora

7. Sound up, headphones on. You will not tire of this steady beat

Focus (feat. 21 Savage), Bazzi

6. “Find a song to start your weekend right” Us:

Con Calma (feat. Snow), Daddy Yankee

5. How we got this far without Cardi, that I don’t know

Please Me, Cardi B & Bruno Mars

4. But you CAN have me, Shawn

If I Can’t Have You, Shawn Mendes

3. The only thing better than this tune? The news that Travis Scott and Kylie are BACK

HIGHEST IN THE ROOM, Travis Scott

2. “When I die, put my money in the grave”

Money In The Grave, Drake

1. These vocals are everything

Let Me Down Slowly, Alec Benjamin

