Sound On: The 23 Tunes Dubai Music Heads Should Have On REPEAT
You found it!
The mix of tunes, that’ll take you up, down, and everything in between. Big hits, small hits, hits that are ’bout to be big hits and alternative sounds you need in your life.
Concerts cancelled? No problem, this is the Dubai playlist you should have on REPEAT
23. To start: A whopper tune taking the do-re-mi’s to a whole other level of choonage
do re mi, Blackbear
22. PURE love for this pure country love song
Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, Mark Ronson
21. The only love song love-sick puppies want to hear IRL
What If I Told You That I Love You, Ali Gatie
20. 007. Billie Eilish. No words for this amount of musical perfection
No Time To Die, Billie Eilish
19. A tribute to her brother about fame. Where did Billie Eilish come from and how can we protect her?
everything i wanted, Billie Eilish
18. EVERYTHING from this man is deserving of your attention
After Hours, The Weeknd
17. Bow down to queen Dua for this
Physical, Dua Lipa
16. The one that sounds like a 70s revival and we are HERE for it
Blinding Lights, The Weeknd
15. Seriously powerful lyrics for the song that was dedicated to “all the lonely hearts out there on another Valentine’s Day”
14. TURN UP the mood with this dancefloor tune
Meleğim, Soolking & Dadju
13. This is one Monster tune. From the best
Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) Eminem
12. Released in 2018, HOW are we only obsessing over this tune now?
Mine, Bazzi
11. Posty, Future and Halsey… nuff said
Die For Me (feat. Future & Halsey), Post Malone
10. It’s not Yummy. It’s better
I Don’t Care, Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
9. Saying what needs to be said for women everywhere
Don’t Call Me Up, Mabel
8. HANDS DOWN the catchiest tune on this list
Zemër, Soolking & Dhurata Dora
7. Sound up, headphones on. You will not tire of this steady beat
Focus (feat. 21 Savage), Bazzi
6. “Find a song to start your weekend right” Us:
Con Calma (feat. Snow), Daddy Yankee
5. How we got this far without Cardi, that I don’t know
Please Me, Cardi B & Bruno Mars
4. But you CAN have me, Shawn
If I Can’t Have You, Shawn Mendes
3. The only thing better than this tune? The news that Travis Scott and Kylie are BACK
HIGHEST IN THE ROOM, Travis Scott
2. “When I die, put my money in the grave”
Money In The Grave, Drake
1. These vocals are everything
Let Me Down Slowly, Alec Benjamin