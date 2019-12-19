The Top 10 Amazing UAE Moments That Defined The Last Decade

What a year, but WHAT a decade. No other city has transformed quite like Dubai, and this list is a tribute to that. This top 10 is a mash-up of amazing moments, ones that transformed the city, and ones that, although maybe not transformative, they might simply just make you smile. What was your top moment in the last decade? Let us know in the comments, we love reading them. Counting down the top 10 UAE moments in the last decade

10. The Pontiff’s momentous visit The extraordinary moment Pope Francis visited the UAE and held an open service in Zayed Sports City. It was the first time the Head of the Catholic Church made an official visit and it was one of significance, highlighting the effort from world religions to build bridges of communication.

9. When the SZR closed so a Nissan Patrol could race Richard Hammond A Dubai moment? Actually, yes. In early February 2017, it was revealed that Sheikh Zayed Road was closed to make way for an episode of Richard Hammond on The Grand Tour. He got into a Porshe 918 and dragged a Nissan Patrol down Dubai’s main arterial road. It was thrilling stuff, particularly when the Patrol edged out the Porsche and Hammond was stunned. This city is too cool sometimes.

8. When Paris Hilton commented on Fazza’s IG post HH Sheikh Hamdan posted a selfie and US socialite Paris Hilton jumped into the comments. That’s one step away from a DM, AMIRITE?! We see you Paris, and so did Katie Overy, a local presenter at heart radio 107.1, who called her out. #neverforget

7. When the Dubai Canal was unveiled The city transformed with the introduction of Dubai Canal, which essentially turned part of Dubai into an island. The 3.2km waterway now enters through Business Bay and loops out past Old Dubai, in total it cost AED2.7 billion to build. And the rushing waterfall, where the Canal meets SZR, is a unique feature in Business Bay, where you can walk from there to Safa Park on a waterfront promenade that stretches 6.4km n total. Prettyyyy cooll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Water Canal (@dubaiwatercanal) on Oct 30, 2019 at 11:17am PDT

6. When this Emirati snowman melted our hearts Before he melted himself… A rare and wonderful snowfall in Jebel Jais saw your feeds flooded with snow pics, but this one stood out among the lot. An Emirati snowman… did you ever?!

شاهد رجل الثلج الإماراتي مع اشهر المطاردين فهد محمد وعلي النيادي على قمة جبل جيس شمال رأس الخيمة #مركز_العاصفة #امطار_در_الثمانين pic.twitter.com/VxsbMYii9U — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) February 3, 2017

5. When the Ramadan Sharing Fridges united a community The Ramadan Sharing Fridges is a concept totally unique to Dubai, that rallies the community each and every year during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Starting in 2016, the idea has grown legs to reach a total of 150 number of fridges across Dubai in 2019. Residents either offer to host fridges or donate food to fridges nearby, so those less fortunate can benefit. And each year as it grows, watching families come together to help will always warm your heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramadan Sharing Fridges (@ramadanfridgesdxb) on May 9, 2019 at 10:45am PDT

4. When HH Sheikh Mohammed rescued tourists stranded in the desert A family was stranded in the Dubai desert, and couldn’t believe their luck when none other than His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai came to their rescue… What a legend! He used his recognisable Mercedes-Benz G-Class with number 1 number plate to tow the vehicle and guide the family to safety.

3. When the UAE won EXPO 2020 Where were you when it was announced? Back in 2013, the UAE was chosen to host EXPO 2020. A defining moment in the short history of the UAE, a one-day special national holiday was announced! Now, as 2020 looms, the true magnitude of the event is evident, and residents cannot wait to see what’s in store in the year to come.

2. When Fazza got married – a royal wedding! Hearts broke across the UAE when Dubai’s most eligible bachelor went off the market earlier this year. And the excitement was real with engagement and then a wedding in just six months for not one but THREE royal family members. There were not enough column inches in the world to cover this DWTC wedding when the snaps stared to appear online. Harry & Meghan who?

1. When the first Emirati went to space in 2019 and returned a hero You watched in awe as Hazzaa Al Mansouri took off on an eight-day mission to the International Space Station. Wearing a kandura in space, and waving the UAE flag from the ISS, on his successful return, he has been heralded as a national UAE hero. No, YOU’VE got goosebumps! The UAE is already looking for its next astronaut, watch this space!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazzaa AlMansoori (@astro_hazzaa) on Oct 2, 2019 at 10:57am PDT