10 Valentine’s Day Plans To Choose From In Dubai

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and we all know that us Dubai-ans tend to go hard or go home. May it be dinner plans, a night out with your girls living your best single life, or with family members- Valentine’s Day is more than just a day to receive or give roses, go on a dinner date but a chance to explore with your loved one, special someone or yourself even. It’s a time to be outspoken about your feelings through emotion, words and action. So if you’re looking for plans for February 14th, we got you covered. Here are 10 of the best options for a Valentine’s night in Dubai

10. Bring Your Bae (BYB) to a Valentine’s Day din-din at Joe’s Backyard Switch your usual Valentine’s Day plans with an afternoon fun with the bae, or your bestie at Dubai’s go-to for BBQ. The offer? BYB (Bring Your Bae) Valentine’s at Joe’s Backyard Where and when? 19th floor, Holiday Inn Hotel on February 14 from 8 pm- onwards. Price? · AED 299 – 3-course set menu with a bottle of grape · AED 399 – 3 course set menu with a bottle of sparkling

9. Smash some plates at OPA for hearts day How about an authentic Greek experience at OPA, along with the Zorba dancing (fun!) and smashing plates to get those stressful days out. What an interesting way to celebrate with your loved one; it’s like a trip to Greece minus the flight ticket. Book your table ahead of time though! Where and when? 1st Level, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre Area – Dubai (Direct elevator access from the valet) from 7 pm-1 am Contact on +971 4 357 0557

8. If you miss the tropical vibe of Dubai, head to Amazonico and re-live that with bae When in doubt, opt for aa tropical escape out, and the Latin-American restaurant Amazonico at DIFC, has a fabulous Valentine’s Day offer not to miss out on. This tropical hotspot is perfect for those into Latin American dining, 5-star service and the otherworldly feel of its interior. With three floors to choose from, it’s no wonder this eclectic venue is a favourite. They have a Valentine’s Day menu perfect for couples like the Kofta de Cordero, a Brazilian rump steak, patacones mechados and a dessert to finish it off while sipping on bubbles on this dreamy night out. Where? Gate Village 11, Pavillon DIFC Call on 04 571 3999 or email reservations@amazonico.ae

7. How ’bout an afternoon tea? Byzantium Lounge is going ham for Valentine’s Day with a fabulous high tea experience. Get ready to dress cute, and taste the best of savoury and sweet pastries, while indulging in the highlights of its menu like the rose macaroons and Petit Antoine. Priced at AED 225 per couple. When? February 9-15 from 2-6 pm Where? Byzantium Lounge, Taj Dubai

6. Skyrise views, steak dinner and drinks: Level 43 has Valentine’s Day WRAPPED UP A set menu, drinks, BEAUT views and bae from AED550 for TWO *Bae not included. Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday, and prices for rose-mantic meals across the city are skyrocketing. So a set menu dinner for two, in one of Dubai’s favourite lounges for AED550 is a fairly reasonable deal! And it’s safe to say, table bookings won’t last. The set menu includes steak and a bottle of grape and you can up your package to bubbly if you’re in the mood to splurge. WOOH! Where? Level 43 Sky lounge in Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road When? Friday, February 14

5. Pierchic makes for the ultimate nighttime setting Picture this: a live violinist, singers, a long walkway, with the view of Burj Al Arab, the sound of the waves, flowers and a floating restaurant on a beach. That’s Valentine’s Day at Pierchic for you. Several packages going for this one: The offer? AED1,250 per person for standard seating, including a two-hour free-flowing grape package and a rose for ladies

AED1,600 per person for premium seating, including a two-hour free-flowing bubbly package and a rose for ladies

·AED2,900 per person for front row seating with free-flowing rosé bubbly and a bouquet of flowers for ladies

4. A romantic moonlit dinner under the Arabian stars at Segreto Experience a traditional Venetian Valentine’s celebration at Madinat Jumeirah’s FAVE and super dreamy Italian hotspot, which is dishing out an unmissable three-course menu comprising all its hero dishes while a live saxophonist and singer entertain guests under the Arabian stars. Love birds, you guys are in for a treat with this one. Starters include seabass carpaccio or beef tartare, with main dishes of homemade beetroot gnocchi, grilled scallop with smoked celeriac puree or slow-cooked duck breast. A chocolate sphere or dates semifreddo are on offer for dessert. Bellissima! AED650 per couple for food only

AED200 per couple for a separate beverage package

3. Dine 200 metres atop the Burj Al Arab itself – wow! Dine at Al Muntaha, 200 metres above the Burj Al Arab hotel, for a whole other level of romance. Valentine’s Day at this venue is being made to be incredibly different thanks to the delicacies the award-winning Chef Frankcky Semblat will have prepared. French food lovers, this one’s for you. When? February 14 from 630pm (there’s first and second seating) Where? Al Muntaha, Burj Al Arab The offer? First seating from 18:30 | AED 860 per person inclusive of a four-course menu, a glass of sparkling and rose Second seating from 20:30 | AED 995 per person inclusive of a five-course menu, a glass of sparkling and a rose for her

2. Take the abra to your romantic Thai dinner Escape to a magical evening by starting your night with an abra ride to Pai Thai, one of the best Thai restaurants in Dubai with an incredible view of the city’s skyline but that feeling of being elsewhere completely. There are several packages for dinner here; with AED699 for a starting rate per couple with the three-course menu and two sparklings. Where? Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr