The 10 Best Vegan Restaurants To Try In Dubai In 2020

It’s Veganuary, people! The number of those looking into changing their diets into a vegan one (all for different reasons) is growing and luckily Dubai knows how to best accommodate. Gone are the days when it used to feel ‘difficult’ to eat vegan since we’ve all these options. Searching for your next best spot for Veganuary in 2020? Keep on reading.

How did Lovin Dubai choose the final list? Finalists were selected from all across Dubai

Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating

The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across Dubai, please do let us know!

The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered

10. Bareburger With several branches across the UAE, this spot makes an exception due to its incredible beyond burgers. Look no further than here if you want a burger minus the animal. People swear by this burger, try it for yourself and let us know. FYI, Bareburger isn’t all vegan but do have vegan food options. Where? The Pointe Palm, City Walk, La Mer Jumeirah, Marina Mall (AUH) More info here.

9. Vegan AF Here’s a little tip to you JLT residents, you can find Vegan AF inside Gbemi’s Kitchen in Cluster R. One amazing reason you’ll keep coming back to order one of their bowls? It’s so hearty-filling, with loads of healthy options that’ll make any new vegan forget they even are. Oh yes. Alternatively, if you’re not a JLT resident, you can order from this delish bowl place in many of the major food delivery apps. More info here.

8. Projeto Acai Again, not a fully vegan restaurant, but this place is revered for having loads of guilt-free, vegan dishes and the thing you hate to try the most? Vegan brownies that are sugar-free and oh-so-delicious! Luckily, they deliver and have branches across the city. The OGs will know. Where? Dubai Marina, Silicon Oasis, Sheikh Zayed Road (close to Emirates Towers station), Motor City. More info here.

7. Bounty Beets From vegan tacos, a wholesome atmosphere, more vegan options not a lot of Dubai restaurants have- Bounty Beets is that relaxing spot that fills your tummy, mind and soul. Enjoy the greenery of its venue, loads of dishes like an alfredo vegan pasta and just how Instagrammable this spot is. Where? Le Meridien Mina Seyahi More info here.

6. Urthh Cafe People swear by the servings and preparation that go into each dish served by Urthh Cafe, this one’s also a popular go-to for tea and dessert lovers. But since not a lot of restaurants in Dubai go completely vegan with all dishes and drinks, be sure to check out the menu for extensive options. Where? City Walk More info here.

5. The Flipside Restobar For plant-based alternatives to meat that is just as juicy and tasteful, The Flipside Restobar’s your go-to. This is reportedly one of the first restaurants in Dubai that serve only alternative meat and veggies in a variety of cuisines and by golly- it is an experience, for sure. If you live near Garhoud, make sure you pass by Century Village to get to try the incredible plant-based options at this venue. Oh, and did we mention the resto even has an expert dietician on board, whom you can talk to between 9 am-1 pm for some health advice. Neat. More info here.

4. Bloom Vegan Kitchen Another one for 100% vegan food is no other than Bloom Vegan Kitchen, although it is delivery-only for now, a lot of residents in Dubai hope for a venue to be set-up soon. This place has everything another restaurant would, except you need not worry for specific ingredients that might be non-vegan. Pizza, pasta, tacos, whatever it is- they have it. Let the picture below speak for itself. Lovin Dubai writer Casey swears by its filling bowls that are ‘perfect for winter weather’, and you can finish off with a choco mousse that tastes delicious minus the guilt. More info here.

3. Wild and The Moon A local guide reviewed the restaurant on Google complimenting not only the vegan food but its minimalist/urban aesthetic, perfect for plant-lovers everywhere. Don’t leave Wild and The Moon without trying their vegan tacos and power bowls, and the latté. Where? Al Serkal Avenue More info here.

2. Little Erth by Nabz & G Bet you never thought Spanish-style paella could be made into the vegan version of your dreams? Well, at this homegrown organic eatery, Little Erth, yes it is. The best part about this place other than taste, affordability and venue is the fact that they’re so transparent with the ingredients they use and ensure to educate their social media following with information too. Where? JLT More info here.