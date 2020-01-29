The Weekend Looms! 5 Great Events In Dubai That You Just DON’T Want To Miss

YES Dubai. Your favourite two days of the week are approaching meaning you’ve got lots to look forward to. The Lovin Dubai Cruise kicks off this Saturday (ticks from AED199, get ’em here), but that’s not all, there are parties, salon trips and a huge (FREE) wellness and fitness bonanza looming on your horizon. GO! Waiting for 6pm on Thursday like

5. Hop onboard The Lovin Dubai Cruise for a brill Saturday brunch partaayyyy For a Saturday party look no further! This is the Lotus Mega Yacht that lives in Dubai Marina and comes complete with a pool, a cinema, a BBQ a buffet, a DJ, drinks and so much more is ready for you, your family and your mates. Tickets at AED199 -food, soft drinks

AED299 – regular brunch

AED499 – VIP brunch

Kids under 5 go free VIP brunch? Get access to the VIP area with private jacuzzi, premium drinks and bubbles The Cruise departs from Dubai Marina (next to Pier 7) and passes Atlantis, The Palm and reaches the Burj Al Arab. Dates: Every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm GET YOUR TICKS NOW

4. StudioRepublik has a free weekend so you can explore the incredible space An amazing opportunity to explore a brand new 65,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility has landed! StudioRepublik, (the same team who brought us FitRepublik!) has taken the concept of a gigantic fitness venue and gone wild, turning fitness on its head with a one-stop-shop for all things wellness, art, dance, exercise and more… for ALL ages. And now you get to TRY all at StudioRepublik this weekend. Complete with group classes that come to life with live music, or check out The Stage and discover the joy of music, dance and drama or visit The Lab for integrated wellness services, this SZR venue has it all. Check out the full list of activities and sign up to your free day at Studio Republik right here.

3. Party in Dubai’s only licensed carpark this Friday #DXBExperiments is back with Underground, bringing you a free-entry, licensed carpark to party at this Friday night. There are bars, food stalls and bespoke drinks from AED40 and the tunes for this sound insane! A rock ceilidh band Bahookie is coming, famous for mixing fiddles with urban dance, you won’t have heard tunes like this live before along with headliners Stanton Warriors, DJ RUTHERFORD for the house and techno fans and loads more. When? Friday, January 31 Where? (Level) P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Al Falak Street, Media City, Dubai, UAE, mediaonehotel.com How much? Freeee! Register for ticks here.

2. John Legend is performing at Coca Cola Arena this Friday! Alllll of me, loves alllll of him! The artist needs zero introduction. John Legend is closing out Dubai Shopping Festival this Friday at Coca Cola Arena. Tickets here. Get involved!