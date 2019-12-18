Hello Weekend! 6 Cool Things To Do In The UAE That You Haven’t Thought Of

Heyoooooo, another weekend in Dubai looms and you are well within your rights to be buzzing! It’s a festive time of year, so if you’re in the mood to feel snug, pop on a woolly and visit any of the festive markets around town, (the Souk Madinat wonderland is a personal fave) do it! Alternatively, it’s a big weekend in Abu Dhabi with the Mubadala World Tennis Championships taking place, the AsianMuay Thai Championships and as always, the Lovin Dubai Cruise on Saturday is CALLING YOUR NAME. Ready for the weekend?

6.Hop onboard The Lovin Dubai Cruise for a brill Saturday brunch partaayyyy For a Saturday party look no further! This is the Lotus Mega Yacht that lives in Dubai Marina and comes complete with a pool, a cinema, a BBQ a buffet, a DJ, drinks and so much more is ready for you, your family and your mates. Tickets at AED199 -food, soft drinks

AED299 – regular brunch

AED499 – VIP brunch

Kids under 5 go free VIP brunch? Get access to the VIP area with private jacuzzi, premium drinks and bubbles The Cruise departs from Dubai Marina (next to Pier 7) and passes Atlantis, The Palm and reaches the Burj Al Arab. Dates: Every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm GET YOUR TICKS NOW

5. Mubadala World Tennis Championship The world’s tennis stars are descending on Abu Dhabi, and it’s going to be another huge year of action on and off the court! The Tennis Village is calling your name, with games, activities, food and bevvies and a brill holiday atmosphere. And players like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Maria Sharapova are prepped and ready to battle it out on the court. When? Thursday 19 – 21 Mubadala World Tennis Championship info here

4. Asian MuayThai Championship The elite of MuayThai are ready to go head-to-head to compete for gold at the Asian Muay Thai Championship. Don’t miss the chance to catch the action up close as thousands of supporters are expected to attend this weekend. When? December 17 – 21 Where? Flagpole Arena, Abu Dhabi Corniche Asian MuayThai Championship info here

3. Girl Legion Cup for girl gamers this Friday Calling all girl gamers, or anyone with an interest in gaming. A girl’s gamer cup is coming to Warehouse 4 in Al Quoz this Friday and with a total of AED20,000 up for grabs, you can expect the who’s who of girl gamers in the area to come through! Brought to us by the good people at Lenovo, you can expect panel discussions with the region’s top gamers, and a whole host of various tournament formats and EVERYONE is welcome! Register now. When? December 20

2. Dubai’s newest IKEA just opened and you KNOW it’s going to be hopping this weekend IKEA needs no introduction. The Swedish furniture giant already furnishes about half of the homes in Dubai and it’s about to probably do the other half with this awesome new store. Located at the newly opened Festival Plaza, thousands turned up for the launch today (the excitement was real) and you can probably expect similarly big numbers to hit the shop this weekend. Where? Dubai Jebel Ali