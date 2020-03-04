There Are 6 Great Weekend Events That Should Definitely Be On Your Radar

The weekend is HEREEEEE! (Well, nearly, but one can dream). And you’ve got tonnes to keep you busy. The region’s BIGGEST pop-culture festival is here, (Comic Con, we are readdyyyyyy!) plus you’ve got new brunches to try, a wake surf event and Holi fun galore. Weekend, come at me

6. Foodies, explore the taste of the world at Dubai Festival City Mall this weekend! Dubai’s Food Festival is back and by now a lot of you Dubai foodies will know what this means: lots of resto discounts, opportunities to explore different cuisines and just indulge in all kinds of food! Well, Dubai Festival City Mall is spicing things up with their Festival of Flavours; running for 18 days until March 14. Get a taste of the world’s exotic flavours from cuisines like Mediterranean, Japanese, South Asian, Italian, and more. Get an adorable little food passport when you spend AED200 at the mall and you get to enjoy plenty of activities, for both adults and the kiddos to enjoy; like live cooking sessions, food tastings, fireworks, activations, meeting celebrity chefs, an outdoor cinema, so many discounts on restaurants and cafes AND even a chance to win a FREE trip for two to Rome. FAB! More info at Dubai Festival City here

5. Comic Con Middle East is finally here! This IS the region’s BIGGEST tribute to pop culture and it’s happening at Dubai World Trade Centre this weekend! Three day filled with your favourite stars, cosplay shows, workshops, theatres, and more. Where? Dubai World Trade Centre When?March 5-7 2020

4. Lock, Stock and Barrel has a new Friday brunch and it sounds CLASS! The Absolutely Barreled brunch has it all, limitless drinks, delish eats, tunes, heaps of entertainment and a price tag that’s gonna put a big ole’ smile on your face. The menu? Poppin’ starters, sharing platters (like popcorn shrimp and loaded potato tots), with dessert and more.. to name just a few. Plus, live vocals, ALL the music you’d ever want to hear, beatboxing, drummers, guitar solos OH and let’s not forget the famous Lockdown complimentary shots! When? Fridays between 12-4pm Where? Lock Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR Price? AED200 non-boozy package and AED250 with booze. Contact 04 392 7120 or email reception.jbr@lsbdubai.com

3. A very cool wakesurf (and brunch!) day at Jebel Ali This is what Dubai weekends are made for. Rusty, a wake surf brand is hosting a brunch this event, where you can pay one price for a wake session coupled with a drinks package! Plus there’ll be a DJ all day and you can get 10% off Rusty merch – epic! How much? Starting from AED200. Wake sessions available from 7am – 6pm. Drinks package AED300 (beach access, non-motorised water sports, unlimited drinks, available from 1pm) When? Friday, March 6 Where? JA The Resort, Jebel Ali Book it in: Call/WhatsApp 971509257039 Email: online@rustysurfboards.me

3. Katherine Jenkins is coming to Dubai Opera And you know this is going to be beautiful! The world-famous Welsh mezzo-soprano classical singer is prepping to delight fans at the iconic venue TONIGHT. If you’re keen, get this booked in ASAP. Tickets and more info at Dubai Opera here. (And check out the amazing VIP experiences)

2. Celebrate Holi at IMG Worlds The Hindu festival of colour is here and IMG is throwing one big party bonanza. Get access to IMG worlds for AED89 (AED79 if you book online, you’re welcome!) and you’ll be able to hop on all major rides and enjoy one huggggge holi party! Deets in pic below

1. M Huncho Is Throwing A Massive Party This Thursday at Toy Room Peeps, we have news. Toy Room has switched ladies night from 11pm-1am to 11pm to 4am. So it’s ladies night all night lonnnnggg! But that’s not all. M Huncho’s ready to drip his swag all over Dubai. Known for his hit debut album, Utopia, the masked rapper has since made a name for himself for his tuneful blend of trap wave aka our new favourite type of rap. Catch him LIVE at Toy Room’s centre stage, at HIVE DXB, along with the rest of your gang and rap along to his hits: Indulge, Thumb and Calm Days! FYI, it’s also his first time in the UAE so whuuuuut! When? Thursday, March 5, 2020 Where? Toy Room Dubai at Hive DXB, Meydan Racecourse Ladies night has switched: From 11pm-1am to 11pm to 4am For reservations, call or WhatsApp +971 52 463 3338 or email reservations@toyroomdxb.com More info here.