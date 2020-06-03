Dubai Is Officially Reopen! 5 Great Things You Can Do This Weekend

Life finally feels like it’s coming back to normal in Dubai and with most workplaces open, you finally realise it’s the weekend. That means weekend brunches are back in schedule! Whether it’s a staycation or hitting the beach, Lovin Dubai has you covered with the latest events and activities reopening in the city. Even though most public places are opening up, that does not mean the official public health guidelines do not apply, make sure you have your face masks on and most importantly, practice social distancing. Now, go ahead and enjoy your newfound freedom!

5. In need of a tan? Cove Beach at Caesar’s Bluewaters is having a Ladies Day offer every Wednesday! Sunbed services for ladies are on offer and beach access is officially open, except the pool. While you’re their ladies, you can get sunbeds, unlimited wine, pink gin, and a food platter which includes sushi, salads, mini burgers, and fries ALL FOR AED149! Upgrade you and your girl squad to a VIP Package worth AED1500, which contains a private cabana and a bottle of spirits, plus unlimited drinks and a food platter.

4. Take the family on the perfect staycation with Wavebreakers Beach Club’s summer deals Located in Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, the private club will be offering AED99 per adult full access to its beach this summer. The entrance fee for children between 6-12 is AED49 per child and free for children under the age of 5. Enjoy lounging on the private beach and indulging in the finest food from the menu with the stunning views of the Arabian Gulf in front of you. Call 04 318 2319 or 04 318 2585 for information.

3. Trip to Paris got cancelled? L’eto Caffe’s free morning croissants will teleport you to France Every Monday from 9 am to 11 am at all L’eto branches you can now get a free croissant with your morning coffee. First, you need to tell your waiter the secret word “Bon Voyage” to get the deal! L’eto is also having an exclusive discount on its online store. Use the coupon “BAKE 15” and get 15 per ent off! The café has announced a giveaway, which includes a Rainbow Croissant box or Matcha Croissant Set Box. Follow L’eto Café on Instagram for more information on the giveaway.

2. Art lovers this one’s for you! Jameel Arts Centre is reopening its doors this Wednesday The Jadaf Waterfront Sculpture Park is now open to the public for groups of five people or less. The attractions in the art gallery include three floors of exhibitions and installation. It includes the Art Jameel Shop, the Artists Garden, and seven desert gardens. Jameel Arts Centre is ticketless and offers free access but due to current guidelines, visitors are asked to book a two-hour slot in advance to monitor capacity. Contact Jameel Arts Centre at 04 873 9800 or visit their website