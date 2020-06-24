YAAASS: Here Are The 5 Coolest Events Happening In Dubai This Weekend

The weekend is finally upon us. So much is happening this weekend and these new events will definitely get you pumped. If you’re not in the mood for that head to a drive-in theatre or one of the many insane brunches happening. So bookmark this page and pause your work life, IT’S THE WEEKEND! How I’m tryna be this weekend

5. Reel Cinemas is bringing the 50’s back with it’s brand-new drive-in theatre location Reel Cinemas has launched a drive-in theatre in Dubai Hills Estate. To get to the location, drive into the Dubai Hills Estate Car Park. Then you will end up in the Reel Cinema drive-in movie theatre. Book your tickets through the Reel Cinemas website or the app. It is AED170 per car (a maximum of four people are allowed in the car) and includes two food and beverage combos. Please make sure you share the QR code with the passengers of the other vehicles you booked for. Once you enter you will be treated to Reel Cinema’s staff. Upon arrival, the staff will assist you to find your assigned spot in an entirely contactless manner. Each movie takes place at 8 pm every night. Showtimes Spiderman Homecoming – Thursday, June 25 Sonic The Hedgehog – Friday, June 26 Minions – Saturday, June 27 Dolittle – Sunday, June 28 The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Monday, June 29 How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Tuesday, June 30 Angry Birds Movie 2 – Wednesday, July 1

4. Seven Sisters is back with a bang Seven Sisters famous Sundown Brunch is back on June 26, every Friday from 1 pm to 5 pm. If you want to go to a place with energetic music and impeccable cuisine, Seven Sisters is the one. Enjoy an afternoon of upbeat hip pop and afro beats music and take in the stunning Dubai Canal skyline. Seven Sisters has an air-conditioned terrace that is fully compliant with health and safety public protocols, this is the perfect place to unwind in the summer. Price List AED199 for a food menu and soft drinks

AED 349 for the food menu and grape, hops and cocktails

AED 449 for the premium package. Location: Seven Sisters, First Floor, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay More info here

3. It’s a Luau at Trader Vic’s brand-new Friday brunch Trader Vic’s will launch a new dining experience called Cheeky Tiki Brunch on June 26, Friday from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm. The restaurant has created a Polynesian cuisine brunch with cocktails. If 2020 cancelled your tropical vacation, head to Trader Vic’s, and indulge signature drinks such as Mai Tai and Tiki Puka Puka and many other mouthwatering dishes. Starters include a classic sushi platter, the famous ball, Crab Rangoon, and the Tama Tama Skewer. Choices from the mains include Kung Pao Chicken, Vegetarian Stir Fry Noodles, Masaman Beef Curry. Diners can even sit outside on their airy terrace and soak up the breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf while feasting on a sweet platter which includes Passion Fruit Cheesecake, Chocolate Espresso Éclair, Lemon Grass Cream Brule and Coconut Mango Sago Pudding. Location: Hilton Dubai The Walk Price List

AED 375 per person More info here.

2. Take a dip in Hilton Dubai Jumeirah’s temperature-controlled pool The Hilton Dubai Jumeirah is launching a new daycation package which includes beach and pool access at AED 129 per adult. Guests can fully redeem the AED 129 voucher at any of the hotel’s signature dining venues including Wavebreaker Beach and Grill, Mango Tree Thai Bistro, or McGettigan’s JBR. The offer only gets better, if you’re planning a family daycation the beach and pool access for children from age of 6-12 years is AED 65, while children under 5 years enter for free. Hilton Dubai The Walk is operating in line with the latest government safety and health regulations. More info here

1. Get treated like Roman royalty at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Neptune Pool The Neptune Pool is finally reopened and also it’s 400m private beach. For those looking privacy and luxury, a limited number of cabanas are available to book, both pool or beach-side. A maximum of five people is allowed. Get treated like royalty and receive ice-cold water upon arrival and

complimentary sunbeds at both the pool and beach. The Neptune pool will help you cool down with cooling face towels and an assortment of frozen popsicles and fruit which will be offered throughout the day. The Neptune Pool & Bar offers a delicious range of snacks and lunch options that offers organic salads, gourmet sandwiches, and pizzas, and pasta. Price List: For pool and beach beds, it is AED 150 per person on weekdays AED 100 redeemable against food and drink. It’s AED245 per person on weekends, with AED 150 redeemable against food. Pool and beach cabanas cost AED 600 per cabana on weekdays for a maximum of five guests and AED 800 per cabana on weekends for a maximum of five guests. Children between the ages of 4 to 12 years start at AED 50 on a weekday and AED 75 on weekends. Kids under four entre for free. More info here