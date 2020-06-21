LOVIN BUSINESS BOUNCE BACK: Finger-Licking Food And Good Times With This Fast Food Dubai Resto

This article is part of Lovin Business Bounce Back. A campaign designed to support businesses affected by COVID-19. You know that cute resto that you pass by on Hessa Street, Motor City and Business Bay… yup thas none other than Malak Al Tawouk!! Malak Al Tawouk is a famous Lebanese fast-food chain serving the best Tawouk sandwiches, and various choices of deelishh burgers and platters. Founded in 1996, it now has over 40 branches in Lebanon and 3 in Dubai.

Malak Al Tawouk was the first resto in the UAE to be certified with the Anti-Corona shield by GWR Consulting This certificate assures their customers of safe and secure service and high-quality food.

Malak Al Tawouk is the first resto in the country to introduce separators between tables and at dining areas – thus increasing the seating capacity The reflectors are the resto’s commitment to follow all the strict conditions and procedures set by the Dubai Municipality and local authorities ensuring guests’ safety. Malak Al Tawouk wants to assure that all their customers are provided with the highest levels of safety at their establishments. The separators will increase safety for everyone dining at the branches.

On Malak Al Tawouk’s brand NEW app, you can now pay for your orders online, whether you’re placing them on the app or even through their Call Center – 600 500 961! To download and order from the app, click here.