LOVIN BUSINESS BOUNCE BACK: 51 Rainbow Milkshakes Will Bring All The Boys To The Yard Cuz’ They’re Just Outright TASTY!!
This article is part of Lovin Dubai’s Business Bounce Back. A campaign designed to support businesses affected by COVID-19.
The inside SCOOP on ’51 Rainbow Ice Creams’ is one that’ll get your drooling right away!
Their sugar-coated rainbow story started churning from the year 1985. Focusing on rich taste and quality, 51 Rainbow Ice Creams’ make your dessert orders LIVE right in front of you with fresh ingredients and seasonal fruits.
They also offer a range of our famous thick shakes and smoothies, plus their tradishh faloodas are the taste of the town.
The sa-weeet resto worth melting for is located in Al Karama and the 51-Rainbow-fam are looking to soon open their brand new franchise at Al Nahda, Dubai by the end of July 2020
You can also order their tasty order via Zomato and Talabat, or visit their branch at Al Karama. To check out their menu, click here.
Like any other F&B outlet 51 Rainbow Ice Creams have also been dramatically impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and have seen a massive slump in their business
With the nation-wide lockdown coming into effect and customers reluctant to dine out, the volume of the resto’s walk-in customers reduced drastically and now they need YOUR help to get back on track!
So yalllah, satisfy your sweet summer cravings and get rushing to their branch in Karama and order yourself some affordable and super fresh shakes and treats!
The fabuu creamery offers indulgent diabetic-friendly and guilt-free desserts that have natural fruits with ZERO artificial flavours
This is MINT to be you guys!! Go get your hands on some guilt-free and diabetic-friendly sweet treats from 51 Rainbow in Dubai, Karama!!!
