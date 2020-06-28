LOVIN BUSINESS BOUNCE BACK: 51 Rainbow Milkshakes Will Bring All The Boys To The Yard Cuz’ They’re Just Outright TASTY!!

This article is part of Lovin Dubai’s Business Bounce Back. A campaign designed to support businesses affected by COVID-19.

The inside SCOOP on ’51 Rainbow Ice Creams’ is one that’ll get your drooling right away!

Their sugar-coated rainbow story started churning from the year 1985. Focusing on rich taste and quality, 51 Rainbow Ice Creams’ make your dessert orders LIVE right in front of you with fresh ingredients and seasonal fruits.

They also offer a range of our famous thick shakes and smoothies, plus their tradishh faloodas are the taste of the town.

The sa-weeet resto worth melting for is located in Al Karama and the 51-Rainbow-fam are looking to soon open their brand new franchise at Al Nahda, Dubai by the end of July 2020

You can also order their tasty order via Zomato and Talabat, or visit their branch at Al Karama. To check out their menu, click here.

PLUSSS did you know that all their dine-in and takeaway customers get a 20% discount on orders above AED 30?! Okay, well now you know.