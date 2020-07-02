Lovin Business Bounce Back – These 50 Local Restaurants Need Your Support Right Now
Local restaurants have been severely affected by COVID-19. Despite restrictions being lifted most restaurants have not recovered from their losses.
Local businesses, restaurants, and shops are the backbone of any economy. Lovin Dubai is doing it’s part and using its platform to promote local restaurants in the UAE.
That’s why Lovin Dubai has launched The Lovin Business Bounce Back. A campaign that aims to support businesses affected by the economic impact of COVID-19.
Lovin Dubai will be rolling out one article a week to highlight a business. We were blown away by the number of nominations, so this is just a small shout out to the companies that we couldn’t choose for the bigger feature.
Its time of businesses to bounce back here. Here are struggling places we can all support
50. eat.312
Craving a Chicago style hotdog? Well Eat.312 is here to satisfy all your cravings. If you’re looking for a great place for burgers and hotdogs with an unbeatable price, stop by eat.312 at any of their two branches in J3 Mall or Al Sufouh or order through Whatsapp at (058) 50 50 312
49. Old Airport Restaurant
This restaurant has been around since the ’70s. This restaurant offers Indian and Chinese dishes along with wraps and other snacks. Delicious food at an affordable rate.
48. 95 Degrees
Listen up caffeine addicts, we have found the coolest new specialty coffee shop in Dubai. 95 Degrees have unique drinks such as pistachio latte, rose-flavoured latte and crushed iced coffee.
Plus, it’s located in Kite Beach which makes it the perfect place to enjoy a refreshing iced coffee and relax.
47. Orbis Coffee Roastery
This place has been roasting coffee since 2007. Orbis Coffee Roastery will deliver the finest coffee blends in the world right in front of your doorstep.
46. Ostro Dubai
Ostro is laid back Mediterranean restaurant. Ostro does have your typical Greek and Italian dishes but takes a healthy approach.
45. Almart
Almart is the one-stop destination for all things sweet. From Belgian chocolate assortments, honey cakes to energy drinks, this place has it all. This place has the best gifts and nothing says ‘I love you’ more than a box full of chocolates.
44. Arwa Federal Cakes
Have a birthday coming up or a loved one’s? You need to get a cake from Arwa Federal Cakes. This cake studio doesn’t only deal with cakes but also cookies, cupcakes, and brownies.
Arwa Federal Cakes is going to make your dream birthday cake come true. I mean the pictures speak for themselves!
Some bunny loves you !! The second this week 🙂 . . . . . . #Bunnycake #dubaiblogs #dubaikids #buttercreamflowers #dubaibabies #dubaimom #cakemasters #instacakers #cakestagram #buttercream #cakedecorating #peterrabbitcake #cakesinstyle #cakeporn #cakelove #bunny #dubai #dubaicakes #abudhabicakes #cakesindubai #dxb #dubailife #abudhabi #inabudhabi #dubaitag #dubaievents #dubaifood #dubaiblogger كيك_حفلا# #كيكة_دبي
43. Basil and Spice
No matter what the occasion, Basil and Spice catering has you covered. Whether it’s a wedding, birthday, or any special occasion, Basil and Spice will provide the ultimate fine dining experience.
Chocolate brownies made for a special occasion on the weekend ..add a touch of style to your events with our selection of sweet dish menu ideas! Contact our team to know more about the different options and menu ideas! . . #basilandspice #basilandspicecatering #canapé #lovefood #dubai #dubailife #dubaifood #dubaifoodbloggers #bloggerstyle #foodphotography #foodie #foodlovers #salmon #deviledeggs #fooddubaiblogger #fooddubaifoodie #fooddubaicity #cravings #service #menuplanning #delivery #cateringservice #uaerestaurantsunites
42. Bella Italia Food
Bella Italia is bringing the flavours of Italy to the UAE. This Italian food supplier has the best products Italy has to offer. From high-quality Grana Padano to cold cut Bresaola. If you’re crazy about Italian food hit up Bella Italia.
41. Cafe Belge
Belgian food is much more than just it’s iconic waffles. Discover Belgian cuisine at Café Belge. The restaurant will take you back in time to 1920’s Belgium with its Art Deco interior. Dig into the fresh seafood and the finest Belgian beer.
40. Casa de Tapas Dubai
It’s a fiesta at Casa de Tapas. Looking for the best Paella in Dubai then come to Casa de Tapas. With great vibes, music, delicious Spanish seafood and drinks, and iconic views of the Dubai Creek, this is the place to be on the weekend.
39. Cassette
Cassette combines music, art, and food in all in one place. It is a creative hub that makes it the perfect place to work and socialize. Surrounded by contemporary design and aesthetics makes this resto modern and authentic.
The menu is a modern retake on Parisian food. Creatively curated dishes that take global inspiration but still have that Parisian flare.
38. Pastryology
This pastry has the yummiest treats. Pastryology has milk cake, puddings, freshly baked croissants, brownies, and even their own iced coffee. You can order these treats all online.
37. Chick N Cone UAE
Who knew combining waffle cones and fried chicken would taste so good together? Chick N Cone has the crispiest chicken with spicy Cajun fries and a range of sauce options to choose from.
36. City Makani
Serving up authentic South Indian dishes such as Dosa’s and delicious Keralite seafood, this is a restaurant you must visit if you want to discover more of Indian cuisine.
This popular and affordable restaurant was also feeding many unemployed people and families affected by the economic impact of COVID-19. So, go ahead a give this Indian resto a try.
Talk of the town ! —Makani Sultan— Introducing a ROYAL PLATTER of 7 dishes for food lovers…. Tuck into coastal Kerala’s quintessential preparation & experience legendary Malabar cuisine from the land of Arakkal Kingdom in Royal Tradition *ALL IN ONE PLATTER* known for its richness, taste and amazing spicy flavors. A mouth watering delicious platter, *mix of 7 varieties of authentic Makani delicacies * CHICKEN TAWA, BOTTI FRY , BRAIN FRY, BEEF THAVA,SQUID FRY , PRAWNS FRY & KING FISH SLICE* . . സിറ്റി മക്കാനി അവതരിപ്പിക്കുന്നു …. ഭക്ഷണപ്രേമികൾക്കായി 7 വിഭവങ്ങളുടെ ഒരു റോയൽ പ്ലാറ്റർ .. *മക്കാനി സുൽത്താൻ* !!!! അറക്കൽ രാജകീയ പാരമ്പര്യത്തിലെ ദേശത്തു നിന്നുള്ള, അതിശയകരമായ മസാല സുഗന്ധങ്ങൾ, രുചി എന്നിവയ്ക്ക് പേരുകേട്ട ഇതിഹാസമായ മലബാർ പാചകരീതിയിൽ തയ്യാറാക്കിയ ഒരു ഒന്നൊന്നര പ്ലാറ്റർ.. 7 തരം ആധികാരിക മക്കാനി വിഭവങ്ങളുടെ മിശ്രിതം * ചിക്കൻ തവ, ബോട്ടി ഫ്രൈ, ബ്രെയിൻ ഫ്രൈ, ബീഫ് തവ , കൂന്തൽ ഫ്രൈ, ചെമ്മീൻ ഫ്രൈ, കിംഗ് ഫിഷ് സ്ലൈസ്.. #dubaifood #dubaifoodbloggers #dubaifoodblogger #instafoodie #keralarestaurant #talkofthetown #karama #dubai🇦🇪 #uae
35. Cloud Restaurants
This is not your typical food delivery service. Cloud Restaurants is a delivery-only restaurant service. Cloud restaurant is a restaurant kitchen that only accepts delivery only orders and has no-dining facility. Order from Cloud Restaurant on Deliveroo.
34. Coffeetea Fusion Café
Coffee or tea person? Well, this café has numerous coffee and tea options to choose from. Not only that, but it also has breakfast options such as pancakes and waffles.
Located in Waterfront Market Deira, enjoy a warm cup of tea and soak up the classic views of Deira.
33. Couqley French Bistro
If your trip to France got cancelled, no worries Couqley has got you covered with their Steak-Frites in a signature sauce.
This French bistro provides French cuisine with comfort.
We know you've been waiting for this! 🍻🍷🥂⠀ Join us for drinks over your favorite authentic French bistro dishes starting Sunday 1pm!⠀ ⠀ Don't miss out, it's Steak Frites Sunday – Wednesday! Enjoy two Steak Frites, delicious dessert and a bottle of wine for only AED 297.⠀ ⠀ Booking is highly recommended due to our adherence to the limited capacity regulations, for inquires WhatsApp us: 055 491 0097.
32. Des Pardes Restaurant
If you have never had Pakistani food, Des Pardes Restaurant is a go-to. Enjoy famous dishes such as Nihari, Chicken Tikka, Biryani, and obviously with a side Naan.
This restaurant also delivered free meals to people affected by the economic impact of COVID-19
Sit back, Relax and Enjoy the Authentic Pakistani Cuisine Prepared in Sanitized Kitchen at the Confront of your Home using our Free Home Delivery Service! order NOW on 04-3795702 or 04-3795701 #quarantineandchill #stayhome #dubai #uae #mydubai #دبي #instagood #dxb #dubailife #instagram #abudhabi #dubaimarina #restaurants #food #news #food #foodie #uaefood #bestrestaurant #uaerestaurants #pakistanday #pakistanirestaurant #dubaifoodie #dubaifoodies #dubaifoodblogger #emirates #sharjah #ajman #unitedarabemirates #pakistanicuisine #despardes
31. Docker Café
Karak chai is a part of Dubai’s daily life. Everyone in the UAE is obsessed with this drink and Docker Café has the best coffee, chai, and snacks at an affordable price. Located in Port Rashid and Dubai Marina, this café has the best views and chai.
30. DouArt Bakery Dubai
This bakery doesn’t just offer any normal cakes but provides gluten-free, vegan, and sugar-free.
Doesn’t matter what the dietary restrictions are, enjoy DouArt’s treats without the guilt.
When a chocolate craving Strikes, brownies are the ultimate way to satisfy them ❤ Enjoy Classic chocolate brownies by Douart! Available in Box of 6 – AED 70 Box of 12- AED 120 DM for Orders! Free Home Delivery across Dubai! Or pick up from – Douart Bakery Products, Al Barsha! To understand how douart mantains Hygiene Standards- https://www.instagram.com/p/B_-Ta4llJO4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link #brownies #douartdxb #dubai #instafood #instadubai
29. Pinch Gourmet
Pinch Gourmet is Dubai’s first gourmet food caterer. Pinch Gourmet takes inspiration from dishes around the world. Whether you’re hosting an event or any other occasion, Pinch Gourmet’s food is going to be the life of the party.
Oh Sweet Mama! Hallelujah! It's Wednesday tomorrow! You know what that means…………. It's Brisket Day!!!! Here's what's on the menu tomorrow: ⠀⠀ Angus Beef Brisket with Potato Gratin, Homemade Pickles and Jalapeños 🇺🇸 A twist to a Texas classic "Pinch Style" ⠀⠀ Sweet Chili Salmon with Vegetables 🇨🇳 oh ya we don't use that bottled stuff you buy at the store! We make our own 💪 ⠀⠀ To place an order call or WhatsApp us at 0501004860. To place an order online use the Chatfood Link (Link in Bio) – – – – – – – – – – – – #love #mydubai #dxbfoodie #foodiva #dubaiblogger #seriouslygoodfood #ouichef #dailydish #familydubai #dubaifoodblogger #chef #uaerestaurantsunite #foodiedubai #mommydubai #brisketuae #foodblogger #cheflife #dailydishdubai #yeschef #dubaifoodblog #deliverydubai #homegrowndubai #cateringdxb #dubaifoodie #cateringdubai #mealplandubai #foodieuae #mommyandme #homemade #healthy
28. Fasta Pasta
Satisfy your pasta cravings and order from Fasta Pasta on Deliveroo. You can make your pasta bowl, from the pasta you want to the sauce and toppings, customize it however you want.
27. Pizza Express
Pizza Express is a classic and has many chains around the UAE. They have a wide variety of pizzas, pastas, salads, and starters. It never disappoints.
Pizza tastes a lot better with fresh ingredients. 😋🍕Enjoy 25% off your total bill. Valid for dine-in and delivery. Order online, link in bio. البيتزا أشهى كثيرا بمكونات طازجة! استمتع ب 25% خصم على إجمالي الفاتورة. متوفر داخل المطعم وعلى طلبات التوصيل. اطلب عبر الإنترنت. اللينك في البيو #PizzaExpressUAE # pizza #promotion #humpday
26. Food Masters
This restaurant offers comfort Pakistani and Indian food. Their most famous dishes are spicy chicken karahi, daal, and biryani. The food is affordable and hearty. Food Masters has branches in Dubai and Sharjah.
🔥 Fragrant spices, fresh ginger and a kick of heat – that’s right! 🌶 Our authentic chicken karahi hits all the right places! 🤤 Juicy and tender chunks of chicken coated in an intense flavourful and aromatic tomato-based marinade, sautéed to perfection, topped with fresh and fragrant ginger and chilli – warm and fresh; ready to combat all those genuine, street-style karahi cravings! 🔥 And guess what? You can enjoy this absolute delight from the comfort of your own home for only 7AED! 💰 ☎️ Call now: 0553642154 #zomatouae #timeoutdubai #dubaibloggers #coronovirus #internationalcitydubai #dubaifoodie #khaleejtimes #greececluster #instadubai #foodporn #instafood #foodgasm #instadaily #foodie #mydubai #eaaaaats #zomatouae #foodstagram #foodblogger #foodblog #dubai #mydubai
25. Food Basket (Sharjah)
This eatery has delicious tandoori chicken and garlic naan at great prices. If you’re heading down to Sharjah make sure you stop by.
24. Raju Omelet
Raju Omelette is the ultimate breakfast spot. This place is famous for its Indian street food style omelet. Make sure you order their sweet milky chai with the omelet.
Safe⚠️Hygienic😷Tasty😋Fresh🌱 RePosted by • @alrais8 @rajuomlet ( #alrais8_shj ) . . . تجربتنا للريوق في مطعم راجو اومليت 🍳 ، مطعم يقدم الاكل الهندي و تحديدا الوجبات التي تحتوي على البيض ، عندهم قائمه مليئه بخلطاتهم الخاصه للبيض مع توفر باقي الوجبات الهنديه المناسبه للريوق مثل الكيما و سندويجات البراتا 🌯 . . . من ناحيه اجراءات السلامه حاطين عدد طاولات معين ف المطعم ، بس يتم استخدام الصحون العاديه مب البلاستيك . . . الاسم : Bohri Keema . . . السعر : 24.5 درهم .. التقييم : 7.5/10 . . . الاسم : Spicy potato roll . . . السعر : 16 درهم .. التقييم : 7.5/10 . . . اكلهم لذيذ مجربنه اكثر عن مره .. بس هالمره كان الزيت زايد صراحه 😅 . . . 📍موقعهم : السفير مول في اماره الشارقه ، لتفاصيل اكثر هذا حسابهم بالانستقرام @rajuomlet
23. Gelato Divino
Gelato Divino has all the gelato flavours you could dream of. From pistachio, cotton candy, and mango, this place has it all.
22. Golden Biryani
If you live, sleep, and breathe Biryani, Golden Biryani Restaurant is the place for you. That’s not all, they have curries and kebabs to choose from.
Meal for one ! Hyderabadi Dum Chicken Biryani with Chicken Tikka!! How to place your Order :
Click on the link on OUR BIO and it will take you directly to our virtual menu on “chatfood”. Alternatively, you can place your order via whatapp or call us on 052 8448873.
You can visit our website www.goldenbiryani for our Dine In Menu ! #goldenbiryani #hyderabadibiryani #chicken #healthyfood #foodies #karama #foodstagram #dubaifoodbloger #dubailife #food #foodgasm #foodstyling #foody #tikkamasala #combo #mealforone
21. HeyChef
HeyChef is an online on-demand personal chef service in Dubai. Don’t have any skills in the kitchen? That’s okay, HeyChef to the rescue. You can select a chef based on the cuisine you prefer. The personal chef can even meal prep for you or hire a chef for a party.
Start cooking with HeyChef and experience home cooking like never before. Visit www.heychef.ae and book your personal chef today! . . . #homecooking #cooking #personalchef #chefservice #heychef #food #foodie #cook #homecookedfood #cuisine #lifemadeeasy #convenience #healthyfood #healthyeating #healthyliving #mealpreps #meals #mydubai #dubai #uae #catering #healthyrecipes #party
20. HK Enterprises
This food supplier has every global food product you could think of. Frozen to non-frozen food products from all over the world.
19. Popp’d
Puffed foxnuts are the new health trend and are an alternative to those cheesy puffy chips. Popp’d comes in unique flavours such as peri-peri and zaatar and cheese.
18. House of Pizza
At House of Pizza, you can order all your favourite pizza’s whether it’s pepperoni or a simple Margherita. Their menu also has calzones, pastas, salads, Cajun chicken, Canadian classic poutine, and sandwiches. So many crazy options to choose from.
Our dear pizza lovers, we remain committed to being considerate to your well-being. HOP continues to follow all safety and standards approved by Dubai Municipality and Health Authorities. Order now from our website for direct delivery to your doorsteps @ www.hop.ae #houseofpizzadubai #palmjumeirah #dubai #pizzalovers #goldenmilegalleria #dubaibloggers #safehands #eatwell #stayhome #staystrong #خليك_بالبيت #دليڤري #توصيل_طلبات #بيتزا
17. Just Salad
Who says eating healthy is boring? This healthy restaurant has salads, wraps, delicious smoothies, bowls, and toasts. If you’re not into salads, well this place going to change your mind. So many options and you can make your own custom salad or bowl.
Day out with your loved ones? 👪 Combine it with our healthy, fresh and delicious salads! Order now! Link in bio 📍JLT📍B. BAY📍BOXPARK📍DIC📍DSO📍Arjan #salad #justsalad #healthy #healthyfood #healthydiet #fitnessdiet #wellbalanced #nutritiousfood #saladrestaurant #dubairestaurant #healthyfooddubai#healthylifestyle #wellnessfood #dietfood #dubaihealthrestaurants #dubairestaurants #dubaifoodie
16. Afghan Kabul Restaurant
Afghani cuisine is criminally underrated and definitely worth the try. This restaurant has succulent and flavourful grilled meats. Afghan Kabul restaurant even serves authentic Afghan pulao which is a must-have.
Our team is working on adding #new dishes to the menu! Can you guess what we're working on? Clue: This is going to become your go-to dinner choice! For delivery, call 04 333 1964 or find us on @zomatouae @talabatuae . . . . . . . . #Grill #HomeDeliveryDubai #Meat #Healthy #DubaiRestaurant #AfghanFood #MeatLovers #Food #DubaiFood #Pulav #GrilledMeat #Kebabs #MyDubai #TalabatUAE #instafood #DubaiDining #FoodDelivery #Lunch #Dinner #DubaiBlogger #FoodBlogger #DubaiFoodBloggers #HealthyEating #WFH #StayAtHome #WeDeliver #DubaiFoodie #UAERestaurantsUnite #SupportLocal
15. Food Karma
This is a food delivery app making a difference. This unique online food delivery aim is to end food wastage. Food Karma helps restaurants solve their food wastage problem by providing them at discounted prices through FoodKarma.
Do your bit to save the environment when you order takeout.
Add a splash of colour to your Monday with a rescue from @ultrabrasserie. 🧡 Download the #FoodKarmaApp and join us on our mission to reduce food waste. 🌎 🙌 ━ #FoodKarmaApp #RescueFood #SustainableLiving #Sustainability #SavePlanet #DubaiFood #DubaiFoodie #HealthyFood #GoodKarma #ZeroWaste #ZeroWasteLife #FoodWaste #FoodDelivery #Fresh #Juices
14. REIF Japanese Kushiyaki
This restaurant serves Japanese street food. Japanese food is much more than just sushi. If you’re curious about discovering more about Japanese cuisine, go to REIF Kushiyaki.
We like to think RAMEN is life! Introducing our Miso black cod ramen, the one ramen you must try . . . Dine in or enjoy it home with DELIVEROO & CHATFOOD . . . #japanesefood #experience #miso #cod #staytuned #japan #instafood #foodie #sushi #kushiyaki #japanesestreetfood #reifothman #sustainable #planet #foodphotography #ramen #yummy #japanesecuisine #tokyo #asianfood #japanfood #yum #foodie #reifdubai #ilovereif #dubai #restaurant
13. Kobe Sizzler
Kobe sizzlers is an Indian Chinese restaurant a.k.a ‘Desi Chinese’. This restaurant serves the best sizzler in town. They have mutton, chicken, beef, and vegetarian sizzler too.
We follow all the safety protocols and guidelines of social distancing. Come dine-in to enjoy our mouth watering dishes or Opt in for contactless delivery by calling on 04 2555717 // 04 2555816. – We are also on Zomato, Careem and Talabat now😁 . . . . . . . . . . . #dubai #dubaicreekgolf #dubaifood #dubaifoodblogger #dubaifoodbloggers #dubaifoodguide #dubaifoodie #dubaifoodies #dubaifoodlovers #dubaifoodphotography #dubaihealthyliving #dubaihotels #dubaiinfluencers #dubailife #dubailifestyle #dubaimom #dubairestaurant #dubairestaurants #dxb #dxbfitness #dxbfood #dxbfoodie #eatoutdxb #iloveuae #mydxblife #myuae #restaurantmarketingdubai #restaurantsdubai #restaurantsuae #stayhomedubai
12. Krust DXB
This isn’t your typical pizza delivery. Krust DXB delivers home DIY pizza kits. Tired of ordering pizzas, well make your own. This is a fun activity to do with your friends and family.
The first D.I.Y pizza kit in the UAE ! Thanks @abdokhj for trying our pizza kit ! Available to order on @talabatuae and @craveuae.ae for 70AED for a large pizza. Choose your Krust Kit from 4 flavors: 1. Classic pepperoni 2. Margarita 3. Bbq chicken 4. Pesto chicken Available to order on @talabatuae and @craveuae.ae #dubai #uae #mydubai #dubailife #دبي #instagood #الامارات #krustdxb #sharjah #uber #emirates #ابوظبي #pizzagram #foodgram #dubaipizza #l4l #f4f #uaelife #food #love #photooftheday #uaebloggers
11. L’eto Café
This might be one of the cutest café’s in Dubai. This French café has every dessert you could think of and are famous for their Spanish late. This café is definitely insta worthy.
10. Lads Burger Dubai
This place so many burger options to choose, it’s going to take a while. If you’re tired of the basic beef, lettuce, and tomato burger, this place has the most EXTRA burgers.
Big Lads, Grilled Chicken and Classic B 😎 Choose your favorite one 🍔 ▪︎▪︎▪︎ #جميرا #دبي #الإمارات #أبوظبي #السعودية #gourmetburger #bestburgers #gourmetfood #burgeraddict #burgertime #burgerorder #burgerday #burger #burgerlovers #burgermania #burgerholic #healthydubai #tendermeat #bestburgerever #wagyubeef #burgerlove #dxbfood #gourmets #foodfirst #dubaifood #shareyourburger #foodiepic #foodiefavorites #foodlover😍 #foodielovers
9. Le Burger
This is a classy burger joint. Providing high-quality meat and fresh ingredients in every burger. This restaurant is spacious and definitely an upgrade.
Did you know you can pour cheese on every burger we have? . . . . . . @Mall Of The Emirates #leburger #leburgerme #leburgerdxb #leburgeruae #burger #fries #restaurantsdubai #restaurant #restaurantdesign #restaurantinterior #interior #design #food #foodies #foodporn #foodinspiration #eat #eating #dining #dinner #lunch #meal #UAE #Dubai #DXB #Hungry #Vegetarian #Yummy #nomnom
8. Lillebite
Lillebite has the cutest mini cupcakes ever! Their cupcakes are every sweet tooth’s dream. These mini cupcakes make the perfect gift for any occasion or you can just treat yourself.
7. Lokmaker
If you have never had Lokma, you’re missing out. Lokma is a very popular Arabic dessert which is sweet deep-fried dough. Lokmaker serves these mouth-watering deep-fried dough balls with Nutella, syrup, and even Lotus biscuit spread.
6. Love Biryani and Chai
Biryani and Chai are a match made in heaven. This restaurant serves authentic dum biryani and kebabs. After having the spicy flavourful biryani follow up with a sweet milky Irani chai.
All the food lovers, Get ready for Ultimate Biryani & Iranian chai. We are opening soon in Al Karama Dubai! Visit our website: www.lovebiryaniandchai.com . . #biryani #chai #biryanidubai #uaefood #instafood #like4like #foodlover #dubaibiryani #desibiryani #dubaifoodfestival #foodcarnival #hyderabadibiryani #dumbiryani #iranichai #dubai #lovebiryaniandchai
5. Mezza Lebanese Kitchen
Can’t get enough of kebabs? Mezza Lebanese Kitchen has amazing grilled chicken, mixed grill, shish taouk, and shawarmas. You can even choose what sides you want, such as garlic spread, pickles, fries, rice, fresh Arabic salad, pita bread, and of course hummus.
It's that time of the week 📅. Order in food from your favorite #Lebanese 🇱🇧 restaurant every #Thursday and share a picture or video of your meal on social media with the tag #yallahletsorder 3 days left – 50% 🎈OFF on the Half Grilled Bonless Chicken Plate. Click the link in the bio and order direct from us and get 50% OFF and start collecting rewards. º º º #mezzadxb #wearejlt #jltrestaurants #dubairestaurantsjlt #lebaneserestaurantdubai #dubaifoodie #dubaifoodblogger #dubaieats #dubaipalmjumeirah #dubaimarina #dubaifooddelivery #dubaifoodlovers #dubaifoodlover #dubaimums #dubaimoms #dubaifoodguide #mydxb #mydubai #uaerestaurantsunite #heretodeliver #sofresh #sogood
4. Munchbox Dubai
Skip the chips and unhealthy snacks and order healthy snacks from Munchbox. This place will satisfy all your cravings without the guilt. Munchbox is famous for its energy balls which are made out of dates, oats, and organic cocoa, which will you a boost of energy to take on the day.
3. Nara Pan Asian
Nara Pan Asian has amazing pan Asian food along happy hour, ladies’ nights, and weekend brunches. This is the best place to be during the weekend with great food and music.
MISS ALL THAT . . Therapy for the Girls. Every Tuesday 7PM-9pm. . . Get 25% on food order and enjoy 3 free drinks! . . **food ordering mandatory as per Dubai Municipality regulations** . . #DubaiHangout #ladiesnight #narapanasian #NaraLadiesNight #dubailadies #girlsnightout #ladiesnightout #dubailife
2. Oh La La Patisserie Dubai
This pastry shop has the most extravagant French contemporary desserts and cakes.
1. O’Pao DXB
Vada Pav is probably India’s greatest creation. For those who do not know what O’Pao is basically serving it is an Indian slider. It’s a spicy potato fritter sandwiched between two bun slices. O’Pao has so many variations of this iconic Indian sandwich. This is a must-try!
Make #MondayBlues a thing of the past with our freshly prepared pao stacks! 😍 Drop by our venue (Open from 9AM to 11PM for dine-in/ takeaway), or order via link in bio for a 30% off on our entire menu! (We are now delivering all over Dubai) 🥳 You can also order through our partners: @zomatouae @entertainerdxb @deliveroo_ae @talabatuae @carriageuae @bilbayt.ae #WhatAPao