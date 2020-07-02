Lovin Business Bounce Back – These 50 Local Restaurants Need Your Support Right Now

Local restaurants have been severely affected by COVID-19. Despite restrictions being lifted most restaurants have not recovered from their losses. Local businesses, restaurants, and shops are the backbone of any economy. Lovin Dubai is doing it’s part and using its platform to promote local restaurants in the UAE. That’s why Lovin Dubai has launched The Lovin Business Bounce Back. A campaign that aims to support businesses affected by the economic impact of COVID-19. Lovin Dubai will be rolling out one article a week to highlight a business. We were blown away by the number of nominations, so this is just a small shout out to the companies that we couldn’t choose for the bigger feature. Its time of businesses to bounce back here. Here are struggling places we can all support

49. Old Airport Restaurant This restaurant has been around since the ’70s. This restaurant offers Indian and Chinese dishes along with wraps and other snacks. Delicious food at an affordable rate. More info here

48. 95 Degrees Listen up caffeine addicts, we have found the coolest new specialty coffee shop in Dubai. 95 Degrees have unique drinks such as pistachio latte, rose-flavoured latte and crushed iced coffee. Plus, it’s located in Kite Beach which makes it the perfect place to enjoy a refreshing iced coffee and relax. More info here View this post on Instagram Have a beautiful day ☀️💙 ☕️ A post shared by 95 Degrees (@95degreesuae) on Jun 27, 2020 at 11:51pm PDT

45. Almart Almart is the one-stop destination for all things sweet. From Belgian chocolate assortments, honey cakes to energy drinks, this place has it all. This place has the best gifts and nothing says ‘I love you’ more than a box full of chocolates. More info here View this post on Instagram Limited time only! BUY 1 GET 1 FREE! A post shared by ALMART Group Dubai (@almartuae) on Jun 1, 2020 at 4:02am PDT

37. Chick N Cone UAE Who knew combining waffle cones and fried chicken would taste so good together? Chick N Cone has the crispiest chicken with spicy Cajun fries and a range of sauce options to choose from. More info here View this post on Instagram Zoom In 🔍🔥 A post shared by Chick'nCone™ UAE (@chicknconeuae) on Jun 3, 2020 at 8:43am PDT

34. Coffeetea Fusion Café Coffee or tea person? Well, this café has numerous coffee and tea options to choose from. Not only that, but it also has breakfast options such as pancakes and waffles. Located in Waterfront Market Deira, enjoy a warm cup of tea and soak up the classic views of Deira. More info here View this post on Instagram Mocha kinda evenings ☕️ 😌 A post shared by Coffeetea Fusion Café (@coffeeteauae) on Dec 22, 2019 at 6:27am PST

28. Fasta Pasta Satisfy your pasta cravings and order from Fasta Pasta on Deliveroo. You can make your pasta bowl, from the pasta you want to the sauce and toppings, customize it however you want. More info here