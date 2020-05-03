People Are Anonymously Dropping Thank You Gifts At Dubai Health Worker’s Homes

A trend to anonymously gift health workers is happening in Dubai.

A Lovin Dubai reader (@Sam__Live) noticed that health workers were on the receiving end of anonymous gifts and shared the story so readers can see some of the positives occurring in the community, among the constant drip of COVID-19 updates.

Sam discovered this special gesture on Insta stories…

Anoop, a Dubai health worker, woke after a long shift to find a small bag bearing the text ‘not all heroes wear capes’ hanging on the doorknob outside his home. The story was shared to Instagram where he added a touching thank you message saying, ‘we really can’t express the excitement this little bag brought to our home’.

*Strict hygiene standards should be followed, consider online ordering for similar gestures (scroll for ideas)