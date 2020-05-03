People Are Anonymously Dropping Thank You Gifts At Dubai Health Worker’s Homes
People Are Anonymously Dropping Thank You Gifts At Dubai Health Worker’s Homes
A trend to anonymously gift health workers is happening in Dubai.
A Lovin Dubai reader (@Sam__Live) noticed that health workers were on the receiving end of anonymous gifts and shared the story so readers can see some of the positives occurring in the community, among the constant drip of COVID-19 updates.
Sam discovered this special gesture on Insta stories…
Anoop, a Dubai health worker, woke after a long shift to find a small bag bearing the text ‘not all heroes wear capes’ hanging on the doorknob outside his home. The story was shared to Instagram where he added a touching thank you message saying, ‘we really can’t express the excitement this little bag brought to our home’.
*Strict hygiene standards should be followed, consider online ordering for similar gestures (scroll for ideas)
The story was shared with a heartfelt thank you message
“We really can’t express the excitement this little bag brought to our home. Just work up after night duty and found this hanging in our door. thank you for the anonymous person who chose to set aside this time to remember us. This will be remembered as the best accolade” – Anoop
How to gift without hitting the shops
You can find a treasure trove of gorgeous gift ideas online, like a fab natural bath bomb set for just AED20, a retro ‘fly me to the moon’ music maker for AED41.90, or a fancy box of fruity teas for AED15. It’s the thought that counts!