Running Marathons In Your Home Is Becoming A COVID-19 Trend In Dubai

Apartment marathons are becoming a thing…

If you thought you had an excuse not to work out for the foreseeable future, ‘cus your gym is closed and you’re on lockdown, then think again friends.

Dubai residents have shown you can literally run a marathon from the comfort of your home, all’s you need is a measuring stick, a GPS tracking watch and maybe some friendly #isolationbuddy support to get you through. No running track? No problem!

This weekend, Lee Ryan ran a marathon in his backyard, while Claire and her hubby Chris Kent smashed one from their apartment.

1,000 laps of an apartment in Dubai Marina later

The pair dedicated their incredible effort to the “health care & essential workers doing more than a marathon every day to keep us safe”

“For the foreseeable future that will continue. Our small feat today is dedicated to them. Thank you for everything you are doing for us!! WE can ALL play our part by staying home!!! We hope what we did today is an inspiration & motivation – each one of us can protect the lives of others”

Amazing effort – all smiles after the 42.2k apartment run

You can catch it all on Claire’s ‘gram highlight reel here- it looks like they barely broke a sweat!

That’s not all, Lee Ryan completed a full marathon in his backyard

Although Lee Ryan’s has broken a number of Guin­ness World Records and one of them being the ‘most num­ber of burpees com­pleted in 24 hours’ (10,110 burpees) back in 2015, nothing beats his latest win in a race that Ryan held at his own backyard. Ryan mentioned he held this race to make the most out of the UAE’s new quarantine lockdown in the country’s fight against Covid-19.

And 1,407 garden laps later, he was done!

