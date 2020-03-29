Running Marathons In Your Home Is Becoming A COVID-19 Trend In Dubai

Apartment marathons are becoming a thing…

If you thought you had an excuse not to work out for the foreseeable future, ‘cus your gym is closed and you’re on lockdown, then think again friends.

Dubai residents have shown you can literally run a marathon from the comfort of your home, all’s you need is a measuring stick, a GPS tracking watch and maybe some friendly #isolationbuddy support to get you through. No running track? No problem!

This weekend, Lee Ryan ran a marathon in his backyard, while Claire and her hubby Chris Kent smashed one from their apartment.