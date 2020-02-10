Brand Dubai Has Just Turned Parking Machines Into Delightful Works Of Art

If you’ve spotted the vividly-designed new parking machines, chances are it probably made your day. This initiative was done as part of Brand Dubai’s new project to add a new look, a pizzazz if you will, to the city’s parking spaces.

Only in Dubai, folks.

Have you spotted these colourful parking machines around Dubai yet?

What a way to bring in art to the city’s streets, just beautiful. Brand Dubai partnered up with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to launch the project that aims to bring more energy and art into Dubai’s key parking spaces.