Burj Khalifa Lit Up In Support For The Australian People During This Tragic Time

Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, and for us Dubai residents- the beacon of hope (and lots of selfies) has come forward in light of the tragedies taking place with the Australian bushfires to show support to the country. On Wednesday night, in collaboration with EXPO 2020, the tower lit up for Australia, in its national flag’s colours to help spread hope, strength and support to its people during this time.

Homes and towns have been abandoned and residents fleed towards the safety of beaches as smoke plumes the size of Europe have resulted in cities experiencing some of the worst air pollutions in the world. Millions of of acres have burned, and it’s been reported that a billion animals have been affected.

Image Credits: Instagram @burjkhalifa and @socialblesal

What a beautiful way to spark hope during such a tough time for Aussies