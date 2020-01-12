PIC: Burj Khalifa Got Struck By Lightning And Dubai’s Crown Prince Was There To Snap It All

د . إAEDSRر . س

The rain has been at an all-time high this week, think we can all agree on that, and a hauntingly beautiful shot of the world’s tallest tower Burj Khalifa has taken over the ‘gram.

Who else can we expect this level of precision from, other than Dubai’s Crown Prince HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s impeccable photography skills?

HH Sheikh Hamdan snapped a photo of the Burj with perfect timing

Will you look at THAT?

View this post on Instagram

#Lightning hotspot

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

Other Dubai residents also managed to record the perfect moment when the lightning struck parts of the city

 

 

 

More rain is predicted in the UAE today

