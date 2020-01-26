Burj Khalifa Lit Up In Honour Of The Chinese Lunar New Year
The Chinese New Year took place on the 25th of January this year, and Burj Khalifa couldn’t have welcomed it any better.
The world’s tallest tower, located in Downtown Dubai, lit up in honour of the Lunar New Year in mainland China’s traditional flag colours.
This festival is usually known as the ‘Spring’ festival in China
Along with a post of the special LED laser show, the Burj Khalifa put out, its social media feeds wished the people of China a year “filled with success and prosperity.”
The Dubai Mall and Downtown have also prepped many activities and retail offers until Feb 1
China’s culture and art are being celebrated by the two major brands with a series of festivities taking place for Chinese New Year from now until February 1, 2020.
Expect to see lots of entertainment at The Dubai Mall, with installations, decorations and more.