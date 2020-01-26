Burj Khalifa Lit Up In Honour Of The Chinese Lunar New Year

The Chinese New Year took place on the 25th of January this year, and Burj Khalifa couldn’t have welcomed it any better.

The world’s tallest tower, located in Downtown Dubai, lit up in honour of the Lunar New Year in mainland China’s traditional flag colours.

This festival is usually known as the ‘Spring’ festival in China

Along with a post of the special LED laser show, the Burj Khalifa put out, its social media feeds wished the people of China a year “filled with success and prosperity.”