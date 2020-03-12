A Café In Dubai Is Giving Complimentary Immunity Shots To All Diners For March
Amongst Few Café is giving away complimentary immunity shots with every breakfast, lunch and dinner main courses throughout the month of March.
The incredible initiative by this modern café has impressed numerous residents, who praised it for thinking of the community.
“Stay strong”, captioned the café when announcing that it’s giving away complimentary immunity shots with every main course
Due to the pandemic of the COVID-19, a lot of people have been making a consistent effort in boosting their immune system, so that if they were hit with the coronavirus; their bodies would be immune enough to fight it. So, it’s really great that this Dubai café has taken it among themselves to help out, in their own way.
BTW, Amongst Few is located in Palm Strip Mall, at Jumeirah 1.