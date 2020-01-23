SPOTTED: Careem Bikes Have Started Popping Up Around Dubai And Here’s What It’s All About

A Lovin Dubai member of staff spotted these Careem bikes around JLT today, and it seems it’s not the only spot the fleet of bikes have popped out. This should come to no surprise, however; since the announcement for more bikes across the city was an initiative planned prior to 2020 that is now FINALLY taking place.

How it’ll operate:

You get to the smart bicycles and rent it on either a daily, weekly, monthly or yearly membership basis, each with a different rate. Earlier, it had been announced that the Careem bikes would be available through an app, ready to download on Google Play and the App Store.

The good thing is there are no limits on how many times you want to ride your bike during your membership period, but it is only for 60 minutes at a time. Those who haven’t returned their bike after an hour are susceptible to an overtime fee of AED20 every hour. Once you’re done with the use of the bike, you park it at the rack closest to you.

Boom!