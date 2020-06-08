A 4-Year-Old Found A ‘Diamond Ring’ In The Dubai Desert

Lost a diamond ring in the desert? Well, this four-year-old probably has it.

Losing a phone or a wallet is typical but losing an engagement ring in the middle of the desert is rare. Charlene Lawler and her four-year-old son were in the desert when they stumbled upon a lost diamond ring.

Lawler posted the ring on Facebook hoping to find the rightful owner. She went to the police, but they did not have any leads.

Lawler then took the engagement ring to the jewellers to check its authenticity, (how nice is that?!) and found out it was an imitation diamond.