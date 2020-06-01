These Two Dubai DJs Are Stuck In Thailand But They’re Making The Very Most Of It

Over two months ago, 29,000 residents got stuck abroad due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Two of those are Dubai DJs who went to Thailand for a ten-day trip that became a three-month trip.

A nightmare for some, the DJ duo Dan and Kristian, aka SO MUCH HEAT got creative and set themselves up with whatever DJ equipment they could find locally (a challenge in itself) and started live-streaming their tunes to a very keen online crowd!

And ever since they have been blasting out upbeat summer hits, just when we need ’em most…

This weekend, So Much Heat went live on Lovin’s Insta (thanks guys!) and 12k people tuned in for the show

So Much Heat have been playing to Dubai crowds for 14 years, and internationally for two decades – Their makeshift lockdown DJ booth shows a little creativity can go a long way

A long way from playing Breeze and Bliss in Dubai, the pair are using whatever they can find (yup, that’s an ironing board) to convert their villa setup into a profesh looking booth.

Disco fans, 90s fans make noise: If you’re looking for a summer dance playlist switch this on

