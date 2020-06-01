These Two Dubai DJs Are Stuck In Thailand But They’re Making The Very Most Of It
Over two months ago, 29,000 residents got stuck abroad due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Two of those are Dubai DJs who went to Thailand for a ten-day trip that became a three-month trip.
A nightmare for some, the DJ duo Dan and Kristian, aka SO MUCH HEAT got creative and set themselves up with whatever DJ equipment they could find locally (a challenge in itself) and started live-streaming their tunes to a very keen online crowd!
And ever since they have been blasting out upbeat summer hits, just when we need ’em most…
This weekend, So Much Heat went live on Lovin’s Insta (thanks guys!) and 12k people tuned in for the show
So Much Heat have been playing to Dubai crowds for 14 years, and internationally for two decades – Their makeshift lockdown DJ booth shows a little creativity can go a long way
A long way from playing Breeze and Bliss in Dubai, the pair are using whatever they can find (yup, that’s an ironing board) to convert their villa setup into a profesh looking booth.
View this post on Instagram
Follow the photos >>> to see where we started in our isolation Lockdown to where we are today 🥳 Big day for @so.much.heat as we take over the @lovindubai #instastories today with a special behind the scenes ‘live stream’ from our temporary Thai home. Be sure to follow @lovindubai and join us on the stream from 2pm-3pm (UAE). #SoMuchHeatShow #LovinDubai #dancingstuff
Disco fans, 90s fans make noise: If you’re looking for a summer dance playlist switch this on
View this post on Instagram
SOUND ON 🔊A few clips from yesterday and how we do things every Friday over at Facebook Live 🕺Everything from mid 90s house to upfront heat and back to disco. Link in bio for the Facebook page. The full sets are up there from all our live streams, including yesterday 😃 . . #somuchheat #dancingstuff #livestream #djmix #pioneerdj #disco #housemusic #facebooklive #facebookwatch
LISTEN: Emirates Will Resume Passenger Flights To 12 Arab Countries From July 1
Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami