A Man Thanks Dubai Police For Letting Him Pray First Before Tending To A Minor Accident

Dubai Police, once again, proves its tolerance and respect for the community by allowing an Emirati resident, who got into aa minor traffic accident, go to the mosque for his Friday prayers.

Nasser Al Balooshi, the motorist explained the ordeal via Twitter, where he then thanked the Dubai Police for their amazing show of kindness in Al Khawaneej this week.

The police officer let him go to the mosque before taking in accident details and completing the report