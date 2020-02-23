د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

A Man Thanks Dubai Police For Letting Him Pray First Before Tending To A Minor Accident

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Dubai Police, once again, proves its tolerance and respect for the community by allowing an Emirati resident, who got into aa minor traffic accident, go to the mosque for his Friday prayers.

Nasser Al Balooshi, the motorist explained the ordeal via Twitter, where he then thanked the Dubai Police for their amazing show of kindness in Al Khawaneej this week.

The police officer let him go to the mosque before taking in accident details and completing the report

 

Nasser thanked the Dubai Police on the manner in which they handled the issue

Awwwww.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?