Via Twitter: A Thank You Note To The Entire Emirates Team

In the last number of weeks, headlines have been littered with news of Emirates layoffs and salary cuts.

News of the redundancies should come as no surprise.

The airline industry is one of the worst affected industries, as carriers halted operations to curb the spread of COVID-19. Other national carriers, Air Arabia and Etihad, also announced layoffs, and salaries have been reduced as each carrier makes an effort to sustain the business and come out the other side, ready to help us see the world again, or simply, to see family.

But the startling news aside, what about the people losing their jobs?

One resident has sent a thoughtful shoutout to the entire staff at Emirates, reminding us that there are people behind the numbers. People who helped us travel and discover, always with a smile and always with grace.