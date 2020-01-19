This Emirati’s Superhero-Themed Bike Collection Is EPIC Beyond Words

Many of you were quite impressed when we wrote an article about an Iron Man-themed motorcycle seen parading around Dubai last week? Well, Lovin Dubai caught up with its owner, a 42-year-old mechanical engineer at ADNOC Saeed Al Khaja, who told us he spends his free time post-work on customising his motorcycles- to none other than, his favourite superheroes. Because, why not? Image Credits: Instagram @ss.alkhaja

The Emirati engineer, Saeed, says customising his bikes has become a hobby

Based in Abu Dhabi- most of Al Khaja’s work has been spotted around the UAE

The Iron Man-themed trike was the centre of attention at a Dubai area last week A couple of social media users couldn’t help but take photos (and videos) of the EPIC-ly themed bike.

Yes… that is an Iron Man-themed trike. Because Dubai. pic.twitter.com/FJMYt2uIkb — Dave (@TaineMcLean) January 14, 2020

Another one of his previous works: the Hulk-themed trike