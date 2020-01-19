د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

This Emirati’s Superhero-Themed Bike Collection Is EPIC Beyond Words

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Many of you were quite impressed when we wrote an article about an Iron Man-themed motorcycle seen parading around Dubai last week? Well, Lovin Dubai caught up with its owner, a 42-year-old mechanical engineer at ADNOC Saeed Al Khaja, who told us he spends his free time post-work on customising his motorcycles- to none other than, his favourite superheroes.

Because, why not?

Image Credits: Instagram @ss.alkhaja

The Emirati engineer, Saeed, says customising his bikes has become a hobby

Based in Abu Dhabi- most of Al Khaja’s work has been spotted around the UAE

The Iron Man-themed trike was the centre of attention at a Dubai area last week

A couple of social media users couldn’t help but take photos (and videos) of the EPIC-ly themed bike.

Another one of his previous works: the Hulk-themed trike

If you’re an Abu Dhabi resident, chances are you’ve spotted many of Al Khaja’s gems

SO EPIC>

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?