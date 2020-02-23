The Friends Reunion Won’t Be A Scripted Episode But Dubai Residents Are Still Ready For This

If you’ve been on social media, then you’d have seen it all over your friends’ Instagram stories: a Friends reunion is happening, like actually happening and it has been confirmed through very cryptic posts by all the original cast of the series.

A photo of the group from the show’s earlier days has taken over the ‘gram in less than 24 hours, hyping up both old and new fans of the TV series. Jennifer Anniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and the rest of the gang took to their IG posts to caption the same photo, saying ‘It’s happening.”

But what exactly is happening? That was not fully detailed

Social media blew up after hearing the news; that seemingly suggested that the cast would come together to film a special, one-off episode or movie- something that has been a dream to many fans. However, what it will be is a Friends reunion deal especially for HBO Max,

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will go back to the original Friends soundstage on the Warner Bros lot for a one-off, unscripted special that will air on HBO Max’s streaming service in the later part of 2020. So it won’t be an episode, but it will be the first time that ALL the gang will come together, in the same Friends set since the early 2000s and for most of us, this piece of nostalgia was very much the comfort zone needed in 2020.